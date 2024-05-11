How to transfer Microsoft outlook folders to another computer?

Microsoft Outlook is a popular email client used by many individuals and organizations to manage their emails, calendars, contacts, and other important data. When you purchase a new computer or switch to a different one, you may need to transfer your Outlook folders to ensure that you have access to all your important data. In this article, we will explore the various methods you can use to transfer Microsoft Outlook folders to another computer seamlessly.
Method 1: Exporting and Importing Outlook Data
The most straightforward way to transfer Outlook folders to another computer is by exporting the data from your existing computer and importing it into the new one. Here are the steps to follow:
Step 1: Export the Outlook Data on your Existing Computer
– Open Microsoft Outlook and click on “File” at the top left corner.
– Select “Open & Export” and then choose “Import/Export.”
– Choose “Export to a file” and click on “Next.”
– Select “Outlook Data File (.pst)” and click on “Next.”
– Choose the folders you want to export and click on “Next.”
– Browse the location where you want to save the exported file and provide a name for it.
– Click on “Finish” to export the Outlook data.
Step 2: Transfer the Exported File to the New Computer
– Copy the exported Outlook data file (with the extension .pst) to an external storage device like a USB drive or upload it to a cloud storage service.
Step 3: Import the Outlook Data on the New Computer
– On your new computer, open Microsoft Outlook and go to “File.”
– Select “Open & Export” and then click on “Import/Export.”
– Choose “Import from another program or file” and click on “Next.”
– Select “Outlook Data File (.pst)” and click on “Next.”
– Browse for the exported .pst file you transferred earlier and select it.
– Choose the folders you want to import and click on “Finish” to import the Outlook data.
Method 2: Outlook Data File Migration
If you prefer a more automated approach, you can use the built-in Outlook feature called “Outlook Data File Migration” to transfer your Outlook folders. Here’s how:
Step 1: Launch the Outlook Data File Migration Wizard
– Open Microsoft Outlook on your existing computer.
– Go to “File” and select “Options.”
– In the Outlook Options window, click on “Advanced” and scroll down to the “Export” section.
– Click on “Export” and the Outlook Data File Migration Wizard will appear.
Step 2: Transfer the Migration File to the New Computer
– Follow the instructions in the Outlook Data File Migration Wizard to create a migration file (*.pst).
– Save the migration file to an external storage device or upload it to a cloud storage service.
Step 3: Import the Migration File on the New Computer
– On your new computer, launch Microsoft Outlook.
– Go to “File” and select “Options.”
– In the Outlook Options window, click on “Advanced” and scroll down to the “Export” section.
– Click on “Import” and the Import and Export Wizard will appear.
– Choose “Import from another program or file” and click on “Next.”
– Select “Outlook Data File (.pst)” and click on “Next.”
– Browse for the migration file (*.pst) you transferred earlier and select it.
– Choose the folders you want to import and click on “Finish” to import the Outlook data.
FAQs on Transferring Microsoft Outlook Folders
Q: Can I transfer my Outlook folders without exporting them?
A: No, exporting the Outlook folders is essential to transfer them to another computer seamlessly.
Q: Can I transfer my Outlook folders using an external hard drive?
A: Yes, you can copy the exported Outlook data file to an external hard drive and then transfer it to the new computer.
Q: What if I don’t have an external storage device to transfer the Outlook data?
A: You can upload the exported Outlook data file to a cloud storage service like Google Drive or Dropbox and download it on your new computer.
Q: Can I transfer Outlook folders between different versions of Microsoft Outlook?
A: Yes, you can transfer Outlook folders between different versions as long as both versions support the .pst file format.
Q: Is it possible to transfer only specific folders from Outlook?
A: Yes, you can choose the specific folders you want to export and import during the transfer process.
Q: Do I need to have Microsoft Outlook installed on the new computer?
A: Yes, you need to have Microsoft Outlook installed on the new computer to import and access your Outlook data.
Q: Can I transfer Outlook folders from a Mac to a Windows computer?
A: Yes, you can transfer Outlook folders between different operating systems as long as both computers have compatible versions of Microsoft Outlook.
Q: Will my email account settings transfer along with the Outlook folders?
A: No, transferring Outlook folders does not include email account settings. You will need to set up your email account on the new computer separately.
Q: Are there any alternative software or tools available to transfer Outlook folders?
A: Yes, third-party software like “Outlook Transfer” or “Kernel for Outlook PST Repair” can help you transfer Outlook folders to another computer.
Q: Can I use the Microsoft Office 365 subscription to transfer Outlook folders?
A: Yes, if you have a Microsoft Office 365 subscription, you can use the web version of Outlook to access and transfer your folders from any computer with an internet connection.
Q: Will transferring Outlook folders delete them from the original computer?
A: No, transferring Outlook folders will create a copy on the new computer while keeping the original folders intact on the old computer.
Q: How long does it take to transfer Outlook folders?
A: The time required to transfer Outlook folders depends on the size of your data and the speed of the storage device or internet connection used for the transfer.