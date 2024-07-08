How to transfer mails from outlook to another computer?

Microsoft Outlook is a popular email client used by millions around the world for managing their email accounts. Whether you are upgrading to a new computer or simply want to transfer your Outlook data to another device, it is essential to know how to transfer your mails to preserve your valuable data. In this article, we will guide you through the process of transferring mails from Outlook to another computer.
The Process of Transferring Mails from Outlook to Another Computer
To transfer your mails from Outlook to another computer, follow the steps outlined below:
- Firstly, you need to open Microsoft Outlook on your current computer.
- Once Outlook is open, navigate to the “File” tab in the top-left corner of the window.
- Under the “File” tab, select “Open & Export” from the menu on the left.
- Next, choose “Import/Export” from the options available.
- A new dialog box will appear. Select “Export to a file” and click on “Next”.
- Now, choose “Outlook Data File (.pst)” and click on “Next” again.
- Select the folders that contain the mails you want to transfer. You can choose to export the entire mailbox or selectively export specific folders.
- Click on “Next” and choose a location on your current computer where you want to save the exported .pst file. This file will be used to transfer your mails to the new computer, so remember the location.
- Enter a name for the exported file and click on “Finish”. Outlook will start exporting your mails to the .pst file.
- Once the export process is complete, copy the exported .pst file to a removable storage device, such as a USB drive or an external hard drive.
- Now, connect the removable storage device to your new computer.
- Open Microsoft Outlook on the new computer and navigate to the “File” tab, just as you did on the old computer.
- This time, select “Open & Export” and then choose “Import/Export”.
- In the Import and Export Wizard dialog box, select “Import from another program or file” and click on “Next”.
- Choose “Outlook Data File (.pst)” and click on “Next” again.
- Locate the .pst file you copied from the old computer and click on “Next”.
- Choose the folders you want to import and click on “Finish”.
- Outlook will start importing your mails, and once the process is complete, you will have successfully transferred your mails to the new computer.
FAQs about Transferring Mails from Outlook to Another Computer
1. Can I transfer my Outlook mails without exporting them to a .pst file?
No, exporting your mails to a .pst file is the recommended method for transferring mails from Outlook to another computer.
2. Can I transfer my Outlook mails using the built-in backup feature?
While Outlook has a built-in backup feature, it is primarily designed for backup and restore purposes within the same computer. It is not intended for transferring mails to another computer.
3. Are attachments included when exporting mails to a .pst file?
Yes, when you export your mails to a .pst file, all attachments associated with the emails will be included.
4. Can I import my mails to a different email client on the new computer?
The process described in this article is specific to transferring mails to another computer running Microsoft Outlook. If you want to import your mails into a different email client, consult their respective documentation for the appropriate steps.
5. Can I export and import my Outlook contacts using the same procedure?
No, this process only transfers mails. To export and import contacts, you need to follow a different procedure within Outlook.
6. Can I transfer my Outlook mails using a cloud storage service like Dropbox?
Yes, you can upload the exported .pst file to a cloud storage service and download it on the new computer. However, ensure a stable internet connection and sufficient storage space for a smooth transfer.
7. Is it necessary to install Microsoft Outlook on the new computer before importing the .pst file?
Yes, you need to have Microsoft Outlook installed on the new computer to import the .pst file and access your transferred mails.
8. Will my email account settings be transferred along with the mails?
No, this process only transfers the mails themselves. You will need to set up your email account on the new computer separately.
9. Can I transfer my Outlook mails from a Mac to a Windows computer?
Yes, the process remains the same regardless of the operating systems involved.
10. Is it possible to transfer my mails directly through a network connection?
Yes, you can transfer the exported .pst file from one computer to another over a local network connection.
11. Can I delete the .pst file from my old computer after it has been imported to the new computer?
Yes, once you have successfully imported your mails to the new computer, you can safely delete the .pst file from your old computer.
12. What happens if I encounter any errors during the import process?
If you encounter any errors during the import process, it is recommended to consult Microsoft’s official documentation or seek assistance from their support channels for troubleshooting steps.