How to transfer macOS to external hard drive?

Transferring macOS to an external hard drive can be a useful solution in a variety of situations. Whether you want to create a portable installation of macOS or need to perform a clean installation on your Mac, having macOS on an external drive allows for flexibility and convenience. Here are the steps to transfer macOS to an external hard drive:
Step 1: Prepare the External Hard Drive
Ensure the external hard drive is connected to your Mac. Open Disk Utility (found in the Utilities folder within the Applications folder) and select your external drive from the list of available drives. Click on the “Erase” tab, choose a suitable format (such as macOS Extended Journaled), and click “Erase” to format the drive.
Step 2: Download macOS
Go to the Mac App Store and download macOS. If you have previously downloaded it, make sure the installer file is located in the Applications folder.
Step 3: Create a Bootable Installer
Open Terminal (found in the Utilities folder within the Applications folder) and type in the command:
sudo /Applications/Install macOS [macOS version].app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia --volume /Volumes/[External Drive Name] --applicationpath /Applications/Install macOS [macOS version].app
Replace [macOS version] with the name of the macOS version you downloaded (e.g., Big Sur, Catalina, Mojave). Replace [External Drive Name] with the name of your external drive as it appears in Disk Utility. Press Enter and enter your admin password when prompted.
Step 4: Transfer macOS to External Drive
Once the bootable installer is created, restart your Mac and hold down the Option key while it boots up. This will display the Startup Manager. Select your external drive from the list of available startup disks and click the arrow to start the installation process.
You will then be guided through the installation steps, and your Mac will install macOS onto the external hard drive. Once the installation is complete, your Mac will boot from the external drive, allowing you to access macOS.
Remember that running macOS from an external drive may be slower than running it directly from your Mac’s internal drive, especially if the external drive is not as fast. However, it can still be a handy way to have a portable macOS installation or perform troubleshooting tasks on a different drive.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I transfer macOS to any external hard drive?
As long as the external drive is compatible with your Mac and has enough storage capacity, you can transfer macOS to any suitable external hard drive.
2. Can I still use my external drive for other purposes after transferring macOS?
Yes, you can still use your external drive for other storage purposes, as long as there is enough space left for macOS.
3. Will transferring macOS to an external drive delete my files?
No, transferring macOS to an external drive does not delete the files on your internal drive. However, it is always recommended to have a backup of your important data in case of any unforeseen issues.
4. Can I switch between running macOS from my internal drive and the external drive?
Yes, you can switch between running macOS from your internal drive and the external drive by selecting the corresponding startup disk from the Startup Manager.
5. Can I use a USB flash drive instead of an external hard drive?
Yes, you can use a USB flash drive instead of an external hard drive, but make sure it has enough storage capacity and is fast enough to handle the macOS system.
6. Can I transfer macOS to multiple external drives?
Yes, you can transfer macOS to multiple external drives by repeating the steps for each drive.
7. Can I transfer macOS to an external SSD instead of an external hard drive?
Yes, you can transfer macOS to an external SSD (Solid-State Drive). SSDs offer faster read and write speeds compared to traditional hard drives, which can improve the performance of running macOS from an external drive.
8. Do I need an internet connection to transfer macOS to an external drive?
No, an internet connection is not required to transfer macOS to an external drive. The necessary installation files are downloaded from the Mac App Store or existing installer file.
9. Can I use a Time Machine backup to transfer macOS to an external drive?
No, a Time Machine backup is not designed to transfer macOS to an external drive. It is primarily used for restoring data and settings to your Mac.
10. Can I transfer macOS to an external drive on a Windows PC?
No, the process of transferring macOS to an external drive requires a Mac, as it utilizes specific macOS installation tools and utilities.
11. Can I run macOS on any computer using the external drive?
No, macOS can only be installed and run on Apple Mac computers. It is not compatible with Windows-based PCs or other non-Apple computers.
12. What is the minimum storage capacity required for the external drive?
The minimum storage capacity required for the external drive depends on the macOS version you are installing. Generally, a minimum of 32GB is recommended, but you may need more if you plan to install additional apps or store large files.
In conclusion, transferring macOS to an external hard drive provides flexibility and convenience. By following the steps outlined above, you can have a portable macOS installation or perform a clean installation on your Mac with ease. Remember to consider the speed and storage capacity of the external drive to ensure optimal performance.