How to transfer long videos from computer to iphone?

Are you struggling to transfer long videos from your computer to your iPhone? Whether it’s a movie, a video project, or any other large video file, figuring out the best way to transfer it to your iPhone can be challenging. In this article, we will explore a couple of different methods to help you transfer those long videos seamlessly.
Method 1: Using iTunes
One of the most popular ways to transfer long videos from your computer to your iPhone is by using iTunes. Follow these steps:
Step 1: Connect your iPhone to your computer
Using a Lightning cable, connect your iPhone to your computer.
Step 2: Launch iTunes
Open iTunes on your computer. If you don’t have iTunes installed, download and install it from the Apple website.
Step 3: Add the video to iTunes library
In iTunes, click on the “File” menu, select “Add File to Library,” and choose the video you want to transfer.
Step 4: Sync your iPhone
Once the video is added to your iTunes library, find your iPhone in the iTunes interface, click on it, and navigate to the “Movies” tab. Here, select the video you want to transfer and click on the “Apply” or “Sync” button to transfer the video to your iPhone.
Method 2: Using iCloud
Using iCloud is another convenient way to transfer long videos from your computer to your iPhone. Follow these steps:
Step 1: Upload the video to iCloud Drive
On your computer, open your web browser and log in to iCloud.com. Click on “iCloud Drive” and upload the video file to your iCloud Drive.
Step 2: Enable iCloud Drive on your iPhone
On your iPhone, go to “Settings” and tap on your Apple ID. Then, select “iCloud” and enable “iCloud Drive.” Make sure you are using the same Apple ID on both your computer and iPhone.
Step 3: Download the video on your iPhone
Open the Files app on your iPhone and navigate to the iCloud Drive folder. Locate the video file and tap on it to start the download. Once the download is complete, you can easily access the video on your iPhone.
Method 3: Using Third-Party Apps
There are various third-party apps available that can help you transfer long videos from your computer to your iPhone. One such app is Dropbox. Here’s how to use it:
Step 1: Install Dropbox on your computer and iPhone
Download and install the Dropbox app on both your computer and iPhone. Sign in with the same account.
Step 2: Upload the video to Dropbox
On your computer, open the Dropbox app and upload the video file to your Dropbox account.
Step 3: Download the video on your iPhone
Open the Dropbox app on your iPhone and locate the video file. Tap on it to start the download. Once the download is complete, you can find the video in the Dropbox app on your iPhone.
Frequently Asked Questions on Transferring Long Videos to iPhone:
1. Can I transfer long videos using AirDrop?
Yes, AirDrop is an excellent option for transferring long videos wirelessly between Apple devices.
2. How long does it take to transfer a long video using iTunes?
The transfer time depends on the size of the video and the speed of your computer and iPhone. Larger videos may take more time to transfer.
3. Do I need an internet connection to transfer videos using iCloud?
Yes, you need an internet connection to upload and download videos using iCloud.
4. Are there any limitations on video size when using Dropbox?
Dropbox has a file size limit for free accounts, but you can increase it by upgrading to a paid plan.
5. Can I transfer videos using a USB cable?
Yes, you can transfer videos using a USB cable by connecting your iPhone to your computer and using software like iTunes or third-party apps.
6. Is it possible to transfer videos from a PC to an iPhone?
Yes, you can transfer videos from both Mac and PC computers to your iPhone using methods like iTunes or third-party apps.
7. Can I transfer videos between iPhones?
Yes, you can easily transfer videos between iPhones using methods like AirDrop, iCloud, or third-party apps.
8. What video formats are supported on the iPhone?
The iPhone supports a variety of video formats, including MP4, MOV, M4V, and AVI.
9. Can I transfer videos from my Google Drive to my iPhone?
Yes, you can download videos from your Google Drive app on your iPhone or use the Google Drive iOS app to transfer videos.
10. Are there any apps that allow offline video transfers?
Yes, apps like VLC for Mobile or Infuse allow offline video transfers and support various video formats.
11. Can I transfer videos from a cloud storage service like OneDrive?
Yes, you can transfer videos from a cloud storage service like OneDrive by downloading them to your iPhone using the respective app.
12. Is it possible to transfer videos without using a computer?
Yes, you can transfer videos from some cloud storage services directly to your iPhone without the need for a computer, using their iOS apps.