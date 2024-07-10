How to transfer live mail folders to new computer?

Are you switching to a new computer and wondering how to transfer your Live Mail folders? No worries! We’ve got you covered. In this article, we will walk you through the steps to successfully transfer your Live Mail folders to your new computer, ensuring that you do not lose any important emails or data in the process.
The Answer: Using Windows Easy Transfer
The best way to transfer your Live Mail folders to a new computer is by using a feature called Windows Easy Transfer. Follow the step-by-step guide below to seamlessly move your Live Mail folders to your new computer:
1. Step 1: Prepare both computers
– Ensure that both your old and new computers are connected to the same network.
– Make sure that you have Live Mail installed on both computers.
2. Step 2: Open Windows Easy Transfer
– On your new computer, open Windows Easy Transfer.
– If you’re using Windows 10, search for “Windows Easy Transfer” in the Start menu. For Windows 7 or 8, you may need to download and install Windows Easy Transfer if it’s not already included.
3. Step 3: Choose a transfer method
– Windows Easy Transfer gives you several options for transferring your Live Mail folders. You can either do it through a network connection, by creating a transfer file, or by using an external hard drive or USB.
– Network transfer is the easiest method if both your computers are connected to the same network.
4. Step 4: Follow the on-screen instructions
– Windows Easy Transfer will guide you through the process, providing clear instructions at each step.
– Select “This is my new computer” when prompted and follow any additional prompts to allow the transfer.
5. Step 5: Select Live Mail folders for transfer
– Choose the Live Mail folders option from the list of programs and data that you want to transfer.
– Windows Easy Transfer will detect your Live Mail folders automatically and include them in the transfer.
6. Step 6: Start the transfer process
– Click on the Transfer button to initiate the transfer process.
– The time it takes to transfer your Live Mail folders will depend on the size of your mailbox.
7. Step 7: Complete the transfer
– Once the transfer is complete, Windows Easy Transfer will notify you.
– You can now go ahead and open Live Mail on your new computer to access all your transferred folders and emails.
That’s it! You have successfully transferred your Live Mail folders to your new computer using Windows Easy Transfer. Now you can seamlessly continue your email communication without any interruption.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I transfer my Live Mail folders without using Windows Easy Transfer?
Yes, it is possible to manually transfer the Live Mail folders by copying the data files from your old computer to the new one. However, it is a more complex process that requires locating and copying specific folders. Windows Easy Transfer simplifies the process and ensures all the necessary files are transferred correctly.
2. Can I use Windows Easy Transfer for Windows 10?
Yes, Windows Easy Transfer is available for Windows 10. However, it is not pre-installed like in previous versions of Windows. You may need to download and install it separately.
3. Can I transfer my Live Mail folders using an external hard drive or USB?
Yes, you can transfer your Live Mail folders using an external hard drive or USB by creating a transfer file. Windows Easy Transfer allows you to choose this option during the transfer process.
4. Will transferring my Live Mail folders also transfer my account settings?
No, transferring the Live Mail folders will not transfer your account settings. You will need to configure your email accounts on the new computer manually.
5. Is it possible to transfer Live Mail folders between different versions of Windows?
Yes, Windows Easy Transfer supports transferring Live Mail folders between different versions of Windows, such as from Windows 7 to Windows 10. However, there may be some compatibility issues, so it’s always recommended to have the latest version of Live Mail installed on both computers.
6. Can I transfer Live Mail folders over Wi-Fi?
Yes, you can transfer Live Mail folders over Wi-Fi by selecting the network transfer option in Windows Easy Transfer. Ensure that both computers are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.
7. Will transferring Live Mail folders delete them from the old computer?
No, transferring Live Mail folders using Windows Easy Transfer will not delete them from the old computer. The folders will remain intact on the old computer until you manually delete them.
8. Can I transfer Live Mail folders if I don’t have Live Mail installed on the new computer?
No, you need to have Live Mail installed on both the old and new computers in order to transfer Live Mail folders using Windows Easy Transfer.
9. Does Windows Easy Transfer support transferring other email clients?
Windows Easy Transfer primarily supports transferring Live Mail folders, but it may also be able to transfer folders from other email clients that use the same file format, such as Outlook Express.
10. Can I interrupt the transfer process and resume it later?
Yes, Windows Easy Transfer allows you to pause the transfer process and resume it later. Simply close the program and reopen it to continue the transfer.
11. Can I transfer Live Mail folders from a Mac computer to a Windows computer?
No, Windows Easy Transfer is not compatible with Mac computers. However, you can manually export your Live Mail folders from the Mac email client and import them into Live Mail on the Windows computer.
12. Is it recommended to create a backup of my Live Mail folders before transferring them?
Yes, it is always recommended to create a backup of your Live Mail folders before transferring them to a new computer. This will ensure that you have a copy of your emails and data in case anything goes wrong during the transfer process.