How to transfer legacy genealogy software to new computer?

Genealogy software, also known as family tree software, helps individuals trace and organize their family history and ancestry. If you have been using legacy genealogy software and recently acquired a new computer, it is essential to transfer your data to continue your research seamlessly. In this article, we will guide you through the process of transferring your legacy genealogy software to a new computer, ensuring that your valuable research is preserved and accessible.
The Basics of Legacy Genealogy Software
Before we delve into the transfer process, let’s understand what legacy genealogy software entails. Legacy genealogy software encompasses older versions of popular genealogy programs such as Family Tree Maker, Ancestral Quest, or RootsMagic. These programs allow you to build your family tree, attach photos, add historical records, and create reports to share your findings. While newer versions of these programs offer enhanced features, many people still prefer to use the classic software due to familiarity or personal preferences.
Transferring Legacy Genealogy Software Step-by-Step
Transferring your legacy genealogy software to a new computer may seem like a daunting task at first, but with the right approach, it can be straightforward. Follow the steps below to ensure a smooth transition:
Step 1: Locate and backup your data
Firstly, locate the folder where your genealogy software saves your data. It is typically found in the Documents folder or in a designated folder within your user account. Copy this folder and create a backup for safekeeping.
Step 2: Install the software on your new computer
Obtain the installation files or disc for your genealogy software and install it on your new computer. Follow the instructions provided during the installation process.
Step 3: Restore the backed-up data
Once the software is installed, navigate to the backed-up folder and copy the contents. Paste these files into the corresponding location on your new computer, overwriting any existing files if prompted.
Step 4: Configure software settings
Launch your genealogy software on the new computer and navigate to the program’s settings. Ensure that the software is configured to use the correct file paths and folders for your data. Make any necessary adjustments to match the file locations on your new computer.
Step 5: Test functionality
To ensure a successful transfer, verify that all your data is visible and accessible within the genealogy software. Check if photos, attachments, source citations, and other pertinent data are displaying correctly.
Step 6: Uninstall the software from the old computer
After confirming everything is working well on your new computer, you can uninstall the genealogy software from your old computer to free up space and avoid confusion.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer my genealogy software to any computer?
Yes, genealogy software can typically be transferred to any computer that meets the system requirements of the software.
2. What if I misplaced the installation files or discs?
Contact the genealogy software provider’s customer support for assistance in obtaining a new installation file or disc.
3. Can I transfer my genealogy software to a Mac from a PC?
Yes, but you may need to check if your specific genealogy software version is compatible with Mac operating systems.
4. Should I uninstall the software from the old computer before transferring?
It is not required to uninstall the software before transferring; however, it is recommended to avoid any confusion or accidental use of outdated data.
5. How do I ensure a smooth transfer of data?
Creating a backup of your data, following the step-by-step process, and verifying functionality will help ensure a successful transfer.
6. Do I need to purchase the software again for the new computer?
If you own a valid license for the genealogy software, you do not need to repurchase it. Install the software from your original installation files or discs onto the new computer.
7. Can I transfer my software using an external hard drive?
Yes, you can transfer your software by copying the necessary files to an external hard drive and then transferring them to the new computer.
8. Will all my custom settings and preferences transfer over as well?
Most genealogy software allows you to export your custom settings and preferences. Consult the software’s documentation or support resources on how to accomplish this.
9. Can I transfer my genealogy software to multiple computers?
Yes, you can transfer your genealogy software to multiple computers following the same steps for each new computer.
10. Is there any risk of data loss during the transfer process?
As long as you create a backup of your data before transferring, the risk of data loss is minimal. However, it is always recommended to maintain an additional backup as a precaution.
11. What if I encounter issues with the transfer process?
If you encounter any difficulties during the transfer process, consult the genealogy software’s documentation or reach out to their customer support for guidance.
12. Can I use cloud storage for transferring my genealogy software?
While cloud storage can be used to backup your genealogy data, it is not recommended to transfer the software itself. Install the software directly on the new computer and transfer your data separately.