**How to Transfer League of Legends to Another Computer 2019?**
League of Legends is a popular online multiplayer game that has captivated millions of players around the world. However, when you purchase a new computer or want to play the game on a different device, it can be confusing to figure out how to transfer your game files, settings, and progress. Fortunately, with a few simple steps, you can successfully transfer League of Legends to another computer in 2019.
**Step 1: Locating the Game Files**
The first step in transferring League of Legends to another computer is to locate your game files. On your current computer, navigate to the installation folder of League of Legends. By default, it is usually found in “C:/Riot Games/League of Legends.”
**Step 2: Creating a Backup**
Next, you need to create a backup of your game files. Copy the entire League of Legends folder and paste it to a removable storage device, such as a USB flash drive or an external hard drive.
**Step 3: Transferring the Backup**
Now that you have created a backup of your game files, transfer the backup to your new computer. Connect the removable storage device to the new computer and copy the League of Legends folder from the external storage to your desired location on the new computer. If the game is not already installed on the new computer, this is where you should install it.
**Step 4: Updating the Game**
After transferring the game files to the new computer, it is essential to ensure that you have the latest version of League of Legends. Launch the game and allow it to update any necessary patches or files to match the current version. This step ensures that your game is up to date and prevents any compatibility issues.
**Step 5: Testing and Verifying**
Once the game has finished updating, launch it and test it out on the new computer. Make sure all the game settings, key bindings, and preferences are correct. Additionally, check if your in-game progress and purchases have been successfully transferred. If everything works as expected, you have successfully transferred League of Legends to another computer.
FAQs:
**Q1: Can I transfer League of Legends to another computer using an external hard drive?**
A1: Yes, you can transfer the game using an external hard drive by creating a backup of the game files on your current computer and then copying them to the new computer.
**Q2: What if I don’t have an external storage device to create a backup?**
A2: If you don’t have an external storage device, you can use cloud storage services like Google Drive or Dropbox to store your game files and then download them on the new computer.
**Q3: Do I need to reinstall League of Legends on the new computer before transferring the game files?**
A3: If the game is not already installed on the new computer, you should install it before transferring the game files. The game files alone are not enough to run the game.
**Q4: Can I transfer my in-game purchases to the new computer?**
A4: Yes, your in-game purchases and progress should be transferred along with the game files. However, make sure to log in with the same account on the new computer.
**Q5: What if my game doesn’t launch or crashes after transferring it to the new computer?**
A5: If you experience issues with launching the game or crashes, try updating your graphics drivers, repairing the game files, or reinstalling the game if necessary.
**Q6: Can I transfer my custom game settings and key bindings?**
A6: Yes, your custom game settings and key bindings should be transferred along with the game files. However, you may need to reconfigure them if they don’t work correctly on the new computer.
**Q7: Will transferring League of Legends to another computer affect my saved replays?**
A7: Unfortunately, saved replays are not transferred with the game files. If you want to keep your replays, you need to manually copy them from the old computer and save them on the new one.
**Q8: Can I transfer the game from a Mac to a Windows computer, or vice versa?**
A8: Yes, you can transfer League of Legends between different operating systems. However, make sure to follow the appropriate steps for each platform.
**Q9: What if I have multiple accounts in League of Legends? Can I transfer all of them?**
A9: Yes, you can transfer all of your League of Legends accounts by following the same process for each account. Each account’s game files need to be transferred individually.
**Q10: Will the game take up the same amount of storage on the new computer?**
A10: Yes, the game will occupy the same amount of storage on the new computer as it did on the previous one since you are transferring the game files.
**Q11: Do I need an internet connection to transfer League of Legends to another computer?**
A11: An internet connection is required to update the game to the latest version and ensure compatibility with your new computer. However, you can transfer the game files offline.
**Q12: Can I transfer the game via a local network instead of using external storage?**
A12: Yes, you can transfer the game files over a local network by sharing the files between the two computers. This method may be faster if you have a reliable and fast network connection.
Transferring League of Legends to another computer allows you to continue your gaming journey without losing any progress or in-game purchases. By following the simple steps outlined above, you can seamlessly transfer the game to your new computer and embark on new adventures in the League of Legends world.