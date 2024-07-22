How to transfer large videos from iPhone to computer?

Transferring large videos from your iPhone to your computer can be a time-consuming task, especially if you’re not familiar with the right methods. Whether you want to free up space on your iPhone or backup important videos, we have got you covered. In this article, we will guide you through step-by-step instructions on how to transfer large videos from your iPhone to your computer.
Using a USB Cable
Method 1: Using a USB cable is the most straightforward and traditional way to transfer large videos from your iPhone to your computer.
1. Connect your iPhone to your computer using the USB cable.
2. Unlock your iPhone and tap “Trust” on the prompt that appears.
3. On your computer, open the file explorer or Finder.
4. Look for your iPhone under the “My Computer” or “Devices” section and double-click to open it.
5. Locate the “DCIM” folder, which contains all your iPhone’s photos and videos.
6. Open the “DCIM” folder and find the video you want to transfer. Copy and paste it to the desired location on your computer.
Method 2: You can also utilize software like iTunes to transfer large videos from your iPhone to your computer.
1. Connect your iPhone to your computer using the USB cable.
2. Launch iTunes if it doesn’t open automatically.
3. Click on the iPhone icon located at the top left corner of the iTunes window.
4. Select the “Movies” tab from the left sidebar.
5. Check the box next to “Sync Movies” and choose the videos you want to transfer.
6. Click on the “Apply” button to initiate the transfer process.
Using Cloud Storage
Method 3: If you prefer a wireless transfer method, using cloud storage services like iCloud or Google Drive can be a convenient option.
1. Ensure you have the respective cloud storage app downloaded on your iPhone and computer.
2. Open the cloud storage app on your iPhone.
3. Upload the video you want to transfer to your cloud storage account.
4. On your computer, open the cloud storage app or access it through a web browser.
5. Sign in to your account and locate the video you uploaded.
6. Download the video to your computer by selecting the appropriate option.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How can I transfer videos larger than 4GB from my iPhone to my computer?
To transfer videos larger than 4GB, it is recommended to use cloud storage services or third-party file transfer applications.
2. Can I transfer videos from iPhone to computer without iTunes?
Yes, you can transfer videos from iPhone to computer without iTunes by utilizing third-party software or cloud storage services.
3. Are there any limitations to transferring large videos using the USB cable method?
The USB cable method has no limitations as long as your computer has sufficient storage space to accommodate the transferred video.
4. Can I transfer videos wirelessly from my iPhone to my computer?
Yes, you can transfer videos wirelessly using cloud storage services or applications like AirDrop (available for macOS and iOS devices).
5. Is there a risk of data loss during the transfer process?
There is a minimal risk of data loss if you follow the correct procedures and ensure a stable connection between your iPhone and computer.
6. What should I do if my computer doesn’t recognize my iPhone when connected?
Try using a different USB cable, restarting your computer, or updating the device drivers on your computer to resolve the recognition issue.
7. Can I transfer videos from my iPhone to different computers?
Yes, you can transfer videos from your iPhone to multiple computers using the USB cable or cloud storage services.
8. Do I need to install any specific software to transfer videos from my iPhone to a Windows computer?
For the USB cable method, you don’t need any specific software. However, if you prefer alternative methods, you may need to install third-party software.
9. How do I transfer videos from my iPhone to a Mac computer?
You can use the USB cable method, AirDrop, or utilize the Photos app on your Mac to transfer videos from your iPhone to a Mac computer.
10. Can I transfer videos from my iPhone to a computer running Linux?
Yes, you can transfer videos from your iPhone to a computer running Linux by using software like libimobiledevice or third-party file transfer tools.
11. What should I do if my iPhone storage is full?
To free up storage on your iPhone, you can delete unnecessary videos, transfer them to your computer or cloud storage, or consider using a storage expansion device.
12. Can I transfer videos from my iPhone to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can transfer videos from your iPhone to an external hard drive by connecting it to your computer and copying the videos to the external drive using the USB cable method.