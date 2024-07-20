How to transfer large videos from iPhone 6 to computer?

Do you often find yourself struggling to transfer large videos from your iPhone 6 to your computer? If so, you’re not alone. Many iPhone users face this challenge due to the size limitations and compatibility issues between devices. However, there are several methods you can use to overcome this obstacle and successfully transfer your videos to your computer. In this article, we will discuss these methods and provide step-by-step instructions to simplify the process. So, let’s get started!
Method 1: Using iTunes to Transfer Videos
One of the most commonly used methods to transfer videos from iPhone 6 to a computer is through iTunes. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Connect your iPhone 6 to your computer using a USB cable.
2. Launch iTunes if it doesn’t open automatically.
3. Select your iPhone 6 from the devices listed in iTunes.
4. Click on the “Movies” tab.
5. Check the box next to “Sync Movies” and select the videos you want to transfer.
6. Click on the “Apply” button in the lower right corner.
By following these steps, your selected videos will be transferred from your iPhone 6 to your computer via iTunes. However, this method has its limitations, especially if you don’t want to sync your entire device with iTunes.
Method 2: Using iCloud to Transfer Videos
Alternatively, you can use iCloud to transfer large videos from your iPhone 6 to your computer wirelessly. Here’s how:
1. Ensure that you have enough iCloud storage space to accommodate the videos you want to transfer.
2. On your iPhone 6, go to Settings > [Your Name] > iCloud > Photos.
3. Enable the “iCloud Photos” option.
4. Connect your computer to the internet and open a web browser.
5. Visit icloud.com and sign in with your Apple ID and password.
6. Click on the “Photos” app.
7. Select the videos you want to transfer to your computer and download them.
Using iCloud allows you to access your videos from any device with an internet connection, making it a convenient option for transferring large videos.
Method 3: Using Third-party Transfer Software
If the above methods don’t work for you or you prefer an alternative solution, there are various third-party transfer software available. These tools offer more flexibility and convenience when it comes to transferring large videos from your iPhone 6 to your computer. One such reliable software is Wondershare UniConverter, formerly known as Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate. Here’s how you can use it:
1. Download and install Wondershare UniConverter on your computer.
2. Connect your iPhone 6 to your computer using a USB cable.
3. Launch Wondershare UniConverter and click on the “Toolbox” tab.
4. Select the “Transfer” option from the toolbox.
5. Choose the videos you want to transfer and click on the “Transfer” button.
Wondershare UniConverter will then transfer your selected videos from your iPhone 6 to your computer quickly and efficiently.
FAQs
1. Can I transfer large videos directly from my iPhone 6 using Bluetooth?
No, iPhones do not support transferring large videos directly via Bluetooth.
2. Why can’t I just email the videos to myself?
Email has certain limitations on file size, so you may not be able to send large video files directly via email.
3. Is it possible to transfer videos from iPhone 6 to computer using a USB flash drive?
Yes, you can transfer videos from your iPhone 6 to a computer using a USB flash drive, but it requires additional accessories such as a Lightning to USB adapter.
4. Are there any free software options available for transferring videos from iPhone 6 to a computer?
Yes, there are free software options available, such as EaseUS MobiMover and Syncios iPhone Transfer, which offer basic transfer functionalities.
5. Can I transfer videos wirelessly without using iCloud?
Yes, you can use Wi-Fi transfer apps like AirDrop, SHAREit, or Google Drive to transfer videos wirelessly from your iPhone 6 to your computer.
6. How much iCloud storage space do I need to transfer large videos?
The required storage space depends on the size of the videos you want to transfer. Ensure that you have enough available storage on iCloud.
7. Can I transfer videos from my iPhone 6 to a Mac computer using the built-in Photos app?
Yes, you can use the built-in Photos app on your Mac computer to transfer videos from your iPhone 6. Connect your iPhone to your Mac using a USB cable, open the Photos app, and select the videos you want to import.
8. Are there any size limitations when transferring videos using third-party software?
The size limitations may vary depending on the specific third-party software you use. However, most software can handle large video files without any issues.
9. Can I transfer videos from iPhone 6 to a Windows computer without installing any additional software?
Yes, you can transfer videos from iPhone 6 to a Windows computer without using any additional software by connecting your iPhone to the computer using a USB cable. The computer will recognize your iPhone as a storage device, allowing you to access and transfer the videos.
10. How long does it take to transfer large videos from iPhone 6 to a computer?
The transfer time depends on various factors such as the file size, transfer method, and the specifications of your computer. Generally, transferring large videos can take a significant amount of time.
11. Can I transfer videos from iPhone 6 to multiple computers simultaneously?
No, it is not possible to transfer videos from iPhone 6 to multiple computers simultaneously. However, you can use the same transfer methods on different computers separately.
12. Are all video formats supported for transfer?
Most transfer methods support popular video formats, including MP4, MOV, and AVI. However, it’s always recommended to check the compatibility of the transfer method and software you are using.