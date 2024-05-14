How to Transfer Kindle Books to iPhone from Computer?
If you’re an avid reader who loves the convenience of reading ebooks on your Kindle device or computer, you might also be interested in transferring those Kindle books to your iPhone. By doing this, you can have all your favorite reads accessible on your iPhone, allowing you to carry your library with you wherever you go. In this article, we will guide you through the process of transferring Kindle books to your iPhone from your computer.
**How to transfer Kindle books to iPhone from computer?**
To transfer Kindle books to your iPhone from your computer, follow these steps:
1. **Install the Kindle app**: Make sure you have the Kindle app installed on your iPhone. You can download it for free from the App Store.
2. **Authorize the Kindle app**: Open the Kindle app on your iPhone and sign in with your Amazon account credentials to authorize the app.
3. **Connect your iPhone to your computer**: Use a USB cable to connect your iPhone to your computer.
4. **Launch iTunes**: Open iTunes on your computer if it doesn’t open automatically.
5. **Add Kindle books to iTunes**: In your computer’s file explorer, locate the Kindle books on your computer. They are usually saved in the “Documents” or “My Kindle Content” folder. Drag and drop the Kindle books into the “Books” section of iTunes.
6. **Sync your iPhone**: Click on your iPhone icon in iTunes. Then, select the “Books” tab from the sidebar. Check the box next to “Sync Books” and click on the “Apply” or “Sync” button to transfer the Kindle books to your iPhone.
7. **Open the Kindle app on your iPhone**: Once the synchronization is complete, disconnect your iPhone from your computer and open the Kindle app on your iPhone.
8. **Access your Kindle books**: Your transferred Kindle books should now be available in the Kindle app on your iPhone. Tap on any book to start reading.
FAQs about Transferring Kindle Books to iPhone from Computer:
1. Can I transfer Kindle books to my iPhone without using a computer?
No, currently the only official way to transfer Kindle books to an iPhone is by using a computer with iTunes.
2. Do I need to purchase Kindle books again to read them on my iPhone?
No, as long as you use the same Amazon account on both devices, you don’t need to repurchase Kindle books to read them on your iPhone.
3. Can I transfer Kindle books wirelessly to my iPhone?
No, wireless transfer of Kindle books to an iPhone is not supported. You need to connect your iPhone to a computer with iTunes.
4. Can I transfer DRM-protected Kindle books to my iPhone?
Yes, you can transfer DRM-protected Kindle books to your iPhone. The Kindle app on your iPhone is authorized to read these books.
5. How many Kindle books can I transfer to my iPhone?
You can transfer as many Kindle books as you have storage space available on your iPhone.
6. Can I transfer Kindle books to the Kindle app on multiple iPhones?
Yes, you can transfer Kindle books to multiple iPhones, as long as they are all associated with the same Amazon account.
7. How do I delete transferred Kindle books from my iPhone?
To delete a Kindle book from your iPhone, open the Kindle app, swipe left on the book you want to remove, and tap on the “Delete” button.
8. Will transferring Kindle books to my iPhone delete them from my computer?
No, transferring Kindle books to your iPhone does not delete them from your computer. They are simply copied to your iPhone.
9. Can I transfer audiobooks from Kindle to my iPhone?
No, audiobooks purchased on Kindle cannot be transferred to the Kindle app on iPhone. Audiobooks have a separate app called Audible for iPhone.
10. Can I transfer personal documents to the Kindle app on my iPhone?
Yes, you can transfer personal documents, such as PDFs and Word files, to the Kindle app on your iPhone using the same process mentioned for transferring Kindle books.
11. Can I highlight and make notes in Kindle books on my iPhone?
Yes, the Kindle app on your iPhone allows you to highlight text and make notes, just like on a Kindle device or computer.
12. Can I read Kindle books offline on my iPhone?
Yes, once you have downloaded Kindle books to the Kindle app on your iPhone, you can read them offline without an internet connection.