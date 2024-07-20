How to transfer kaspersky license to another computer?

Are you planning to upgrade your computer or replace it with a new one? If so, you might be wondering how to transfer your Kaspersky license to the new device. Fortunately, transferring your Kaspersky license is a relatively simple process. In this article, we will guide you through the necessary steps to move your Kaspersky license to another computer seamlessly.
Step 1: Uninstall Kaspersky on the Current Computer
Before you can transfer your Kaspersky license, it is crucial to uninstall the software from your current computer. To do this, follow these steps:
1. Open the Start menu on your computer and navigate to the Control Panel.
2. In the Control Panel, find the “Programs” or “Programs and Features” option.
3. Look for Kaspersky in the list of installed programs and select it.
4. Click on the “Uninstall” or “Remove” button and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.
Note: Make sure to deactivate your license by opening the Kaspersky application, going to Settings, and clicking on the “Manage License” option before uninstalling.
Step 2: Download and Install Kaspersky on the New Computer
After successfully uninstalling Kaspersky from your current computer, it’s time to install it on the new one. Follow these steps to get it up and running:
1. Access the official Kaspersky website and sign in to your account.
2. Go to the “My Kaspersky” section, where you can manage your licenses.
3. Locate the license you want to transfer and click on the “Download” button.
4. Save the installation package to your new computer.
5. Find the installation package and double-click on it to begin the installation process.
6. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.
Step 3: Activate Your License on the New Computer
Now that you have installed Kaspersky on your new computer, it’s time to activate your license. Here are the steps to follow:
1. Open the newly installed Kaspersky application on your computer.
2. On the home screen, click on the “License” or “Activate” option.
3. Choose the “Activate commercial version” or “Enter activation code” option.
4. Enter your license key or activation code in the provided field.
5. Click on the “Activate” button to initiate the activation process.
6. Once the activation is successful, your Kaspersky software is ready to use on the new computer.
FAQs
1. Can I transfer my Kaspersky license to multiple computers simultaneously?
No, a Kaspersky license can only be used on one computer at a time.
2. Can I transfer my Kaspersky license to a Mac if it was initially activated on a Windows PC?
Yes, Kaspersky licenses are generally compatible across different operating systems, allowing you to transfer it to a Mac or vice versa.
3. Do I need an internet connection to transfer my Kaspersky license?
Yes, an internet connection is required to uninstall, download, and install Kaspersky on the new computer.
4. What happens if I forget to deactivate my license before uninstalling Kaspersky?
If you forget to deactivate your license, you may need to contact Kaspersky customer support for assistance in transferring it to a new computer.
5. Can I transfer my Kaspersky license to a friend or family member?
Yes, you can transfer your Kaspersky license to someone else as long as you deactivate it on your computer before uninstalling.
6. Will I lose my remaining subscription period when transferring my Kaspersky license?
No, your remaining subscription period will be retained when you transfer your Kaspersky license to a new computer.
7. Can I transfer my Kaspersky license if my subscription has expired?
No, you can only transfer a valid and active Kaspersky license to another computer.
8. Can I transfer my Kaspersky license to a computer with an older version of the software installed?
Yes, you can transfer your license to a computer with an older version of the Kaspersky software installed. However, it is recommended to update the software to the latest version for optimal protection.
9. Will I need to reconfigure Kaspersky on the new computer after transferring the license?
No, once you activate your license on the new computer, your previous configurations and settings should transfer over automatically.
10. Can I transfer my Kaspersky license using an external storage device?
Yes, you can transfer the installation package to your new computer using an external storage device like a USB drive.
11. Is it possible to transfer my Kaspersky license without an internet connection?
No, an internet connection is necessary to complete the transfer process.
12. Can I transfer my Kaspersky license to a computer running a different version of Windows?
Yes, Kaspersky licenses are generally compatible with different versions of Windows, allowing you to transfer your license seamlessly.