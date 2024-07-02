If you have recently purchased a new computer and want to transfer your iTunes songs from your iPhone to the new device, you may find yourself facing a bit of a challenge. By default, iTunes doesn’t offer a direct way to transfer music from your iPhone to a new computer. However, fear not! In this article, we will guide you through the process of transferring your iTunes songs from your iPhone to your new computer without any hassle.
How to transfer iTunes songs from iPhone to new computer?
To transfer iTunes songs from your iPhone to a new computer, you can follow these simple steps:
1. Connect your iPhone to the new computer using a USB cable.
2. Open iTunes on your new computer.
3. If prompted, trust the computer on your iPhone.
4. Once your iPhone is connected, click on the device icon in iTunes.
5. Select the “Music” tab from the left sidebar.
6. Check the box next to “Sync Music.”
7. Choose either to sync your entire music library or select specific playlists, artists, or albums.
8. Click on the “Apply” or “Sync” button to start transferring your iTunes songs from your iPhone to the new computer.
9. Wait for the sync process to complete.
10. Once the transfer is finished, you will have all your iTunes songs on your new computer.
1. Can I transfer iTunes songs to a new computer without using iTunes?
Yes, there are other methods available, such as using third-party software or cloud storage services, to transfer iTunes songs from your iPhone to a new computer without relying on iTunes.
2. What if I don’t have the original library files on my iPhone?
If you don’t have the original audio files on your iPhone, you may still be able to transfer iTunes songs by using the “Transfer Purchases” feature in iTunes. This method only works for songs purchased from the iTunes Store.
3. Will transferring iTunes songs from iPhone to new computer overwrite my existing library?
Yes, syncing your iPhone with a new computer will replace the existing library on your new computer with the songs from your iPhone. Make sure to back up any files you want to keep before proceeding.
4. Can I transfer non-purchased iTunes songs?
Transferring non-purchased songs from your iPhone to a new computer requires the use of specialized software designed for this purpose, such as third-party tools like iExplorer or AnyTrans.
5. Is it possible to transfer iTunes songs wirelessly?
Yes, you can use cloud storage services like iCloud or Google Drive to upload your iTunes songs from your iPhone and then download them onto your new computer.
6. What if my new computer is not authorized with my iTunes account?
To authorize your new computer with your iTunes account, open iTunes and sign in using your Apple ID. Then select “Authorize This Computer” from the “Account” menu.
7. Can I transfer iTunes songs from iPhone to multiple computers?
Yes, you can transfer your iTunes songs from your iPhone to multiple computers following the same procedure on each computer.
8. Will transferring iTunes songs from iPhone to new computer delete them from my iPhone?
No, transferring iTunes songs from your iPhone to a new computer will not delete them from your iPhone. Your songs will remain on your device unless you intentionally delete them.
9. Can I transfer iTunes songs from a broken iPhone?
If your iPhone is broken or not functioning properly, you may still be able to retrieve your iTunes songs by using specialized data recovery software.
10. What if I have an old version of iTunes on my new computer?
It is recommended to update iTunes to the latest version on your new computer to ensure compatibility and a seamless transfer process.
11. Are there any limitations on the number of iTunes songs I can transfer?
There are no limitations on the number of iTunes songs you can transfer from your iPhone to a new computer. However, keep in mind the available storage space on your computer.
12. Do I need an internet connection to transfer iTunes songs?
An internet connection is not necessary when transferring iTunes songs from your iPhone to a new computer using a USB cable. However, cloud storage services require an internet connection for file upload and download.