How to transfer itunes songs from computer to computer?

iTunes is a popular media player and library that allows you to organize and enjoy your music collection. It’s not uncommon to have multiple computers, and you may find yourself in a situation where you need to transfer your iTunes songs from one computer to another. Whether you’re upgrading your computer or simply want to share your music with a friend, transferring your iTunes songs can be a straightforward process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to transfer your iTunes songs from one computer to another.
Method 1: Using an External Hard Drive or Flash Drive
One of the easiest and most reliable ways to transfer your iTunes songs from one computer to another is by using an external hard drive or flash drive. This method involves copying your iTunes library to the external drive and then transferring it to the new computer. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Connect your external hard drive or flash drive to your computer.
2. Open iTunes and go to “File” > “Library” > “Export Library”.
3. Choose a location on your external drive and save the exported library file (it will have a .xml extension).
4. Disconnect the external drive from the current computer and connect it to the new computer.
5. On the new computer, open iTunes and go to “File” > “Library” > “Import Playlist”.
6. Locate the exported library file on your external drive and import it into iTunes.
By following these steps, you will successfully transfer your iTunes songs from one computer to another using an external hard drive or flash drive.
Method 2: Using Home Sharing
Another convenient method to transfer your iTunes songs between computers is by utilizing the built-in Home Sharing feature in iTunes. This method allows you to access and stream your iTunes library from one computer to another within the same network. Here’s how you can set it up and transfer your songs:
1. Make sure both computers are on the same Wi-Fi network.
2. On the computer with the iTunes library you want to transfer, open iTunes.
3. Sign in to your Apple ID by clicking on “Account” > “Sign In”.
4. Enable Home Sharing by going to “File” > “Home Sharing” > “Turn On Home Sharing”.
5. Enter your Apple ID and password, and click “Create Home Share”.
6. On the other computer, open iTunes and sign in using the same Apple ID as the first computer.
7. Enable Home Sharing on this computer by following the same steps as above.
8. Click on “Library” in iTunes on the second computer and select the iTunes library you wish to access.
By following these steps, you will now be able to access and stream the iTunes songs from one computer to another using Home Sharing.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I transfer my iTunes library to a new computer using a USB cable?
Unfortunately, you cannot directly transfer your iTunes library using a USB cable. However, you can use an external hard drive or flash drive to facilitate the transfer.
2. Do I need to authorize my new computer before transferring iTunes songs?
Yes, if you have purchased content from the iTunes Store, you will need to authorize your new computer by going to “Account” > “Authorize This Computer” in iTunes.
3. Can I use cloud storage services to transfer my iTunes library?
Yes, cloud storage services like iCloud, Dropbox, or Google Drive can be used to sync and transfer your iTunes library between computers.
4. Will my iTunes playlists transfer along with the songs?
Yes, if you transfer your iTunes library using either of the above methods, your playlists will be transferred as well.
5. Can I transfer my iTunes library from a Mac to a Windows computer?
Yes, you can transfer your iTunes library between different operating systems. The steps mentioned above are applicable for both Mac and Windows computers.
6. What if I have a large iTunes library and don’t have an external drive?
If your iTunes library is too large to fit on an external drive, you can use a cloud storage service or an Ethernet cable to transfer your files between computers.
7. What about the songs I imported from CDs?
Songs that you have imported from CDs will be transferred along with your iTunes library, as long as you have the original files in your library.
8. Can I transfer my iTunes library to a new computer using the iTunes backup?
While iTunes backups primarily serve for restoring data to the same computer or a new one, they do not directly transfer the iTunes library. It is best to use other methods mentioned in this article.
9. Is it possible to transfer only selected songs from my iTunes library?
Yes, you can manually select and transfer specific songs within iTunes by creating a new playlist and dragging the chosen songs into it.
10. Can I transfer my iTunes library over the internet?
Yes, you can transfer your iTunes library over the internet by using cloud storage services, email, or file-sharing platforms.
11. Will transferring my iTunes library remove it from the original computer?
No, transferring your iTunes library will create a copy on the new computer; it will remain on the original computer unless you choose to delete it.
12. What if I encounter issues with transferring my iTunes library?
If you encounter any issues during the transfer process, double-check your network connections, ensure both computers are authorized, and consider restarting or updating iTunes. You can also reach out to Apple Support for further assistance.