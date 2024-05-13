How to transfer itunes rented movie from computer to ipad?

Have you ever rented a movie from iTunes on your computer, only to realize later that you’d rather watch it on your iPad? Luckily, transferring an iTunes rented movie from your computer to your iPad is a relatively simple process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to help you enjoy your rented movies on your iPad anytime, anywhere.
Transferring iTunes Rented Movies to iPad: Step-by-Step Guide
1. **Authorize your computer** – Before transferring rented movies, make sure your computer is authorized with the same Apple ID used to rent the movies. Open iTunes, go to “Account” and select “Authorization” to authorize your computer.
2. **Download the rented movie** – Ensure that the rented movie is downloaded completely on your computer. If it’s still downloading, wait until the process is finished.
3. **Connect your iPad to your computer** – Use a USB lightning cable to connect your iPad to your computer. Ensure both devices are connected securely.
4. **Launch iTunes** – Open iTunes on your computer if it doesn’t launch automatically upon connecting your iPad.
5. **Select your iPad** – From the top left corner of iTunes, click on the iPad icon to open your device’s settings.
6. **Navigate to the “Movies” tab** – Click on the “Movies” tab in the left sidebar menu under your iPad’s settings.
7. **Check “Sync Movies”** – Tick the checkbox labeled “Sync Movies” if it’s not already selected.
8. **Select the movie** – Scroll through the list of movies and check the box next to the rented movie you want to transfer to your iPad.
9. **Apply changes** – Click on the “Apply” or “Sync” button located at the bottom right corner of iTunes to start the sync process.
10. **Wait for synchronization** – Allow iTunes some time to transfer the rented movie from your computer to your iPad. Make sure both devices remain connected during this process.
11. **Eject your iPad** – Once the synchronization completes, click on the “Eject” button next to your iPad’s name in iTunes.
12. **Enjoy your rented movie** – Disconnect your iPad from the computer and navigate to the “Videos” app on your iPad. Your rented movie should be available there for you to enjoy.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I transfer an iTunes rented movie to my iPad without connecting it to a computer?
No, you need to connect your iPad to a computer with iTunes to transfer the rented movie.
2. What happens if I disconnect my iPad before the sync process completes?
If you disconnect your iPad before the synchronization is finished, the rented movie transfer will be interrupted, and you will need to start the process again.
3. Can I transfer a rented movie from iTunes to multiple iPads?
No, rented movies can only be transferred to one authorized device at a time.
4. Can I transfer a rented movie to my iPad using Wi-Fi?
No, the transfer process requires a physical connection between your iPad and computer using a USB cable.
5. Do I need to have an active internet connection to transfer the rented movie?
No, an active internet connection is not required once the movie is downloaded on your computer.
6. Can I watch a rented movie on both my computer and iPad simultaneously?
No, rented movies can only be played on one device at a time.
7. What should I do if the rented movie doesn’t appear on my iPad?
Ensure that you have followed all the steps correctly and that the rented movie has finished downloading on your computer. Retry the transfer process if necessary.
8. Can I transfer a rented movie to another Apple ID?
No, rented movies are tied to the Apple ID used to rent them and cannot be transferred to a different Apple ID.
9. Can I transfer a rented movie to an older iPad model?
Yes, as long as the older iPad is compatible with the version of iOS required by the rented movie.
10. How long can I keep a rented movie on my iPad?
Typically, you have 30 days from the time of renting to start watching the movie and 48 hours after starting to finish it. After that, the rented movie will be automatically deleted.
11. Can I transfer a rented movie to my iPhone instead of an iPad?
Yes, the same steps can be followed to transfer a rented movie from your computer to an iPhone.
12. Can I transfer rented TV shows following the same process?
Yes, you can transfer rented TV shows to your iPad by following the steps outlined above.