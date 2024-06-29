**How to Transfer iTunes Rental from iPad to Computer?**
If you’re an avid user of Apple devices, you might have encountered the need to transfer iTunes rentals from your iPad to your computer. Whether it’s because you want to watch your rented movie on a bigger screen or simply want to free up some space on your iPad, the process of transferring iTunes rentals is not as straightforward as transferring purchased videos. However, don’t worry! In this article, we will guide you through the steps to transfer your iTunes rental from iPad to computer.
Before we begin, it’s important to note that iTunes rentals are subject to certain limitations. When you rent a movie from iTunes, you have 30 days to start watching it. Once you start playing the rental, you have 48 hours to finish it. Additionally, the movie can only be played on one device at a time. Keep these limitations in mind when transferring your iTunes rental.
How to Transfer iTunes Rental from iPad to Computer:
Transferring an iTunes rental from iPad to computer involves a two-step process. First, you need to download the rented movie to your computer, and then you can transfer it to your desired location. Here’s how to do it:
1. **Step 1: Download the Rental on your Computer**:
– Open iTunes on your computer and sign in with the Apple ID used to rent the movie.
– Click on “Account” in the Menu bar and select “Purchased” from the drop-down menu.
– Under “Movies,” click on “Rented” to display your rented movies.
– Find the rented movie you want to transfer, and click on the cloud icon next to it to download it to your computer.
2. **Step 2: Transfer the Rental to your Desired Location**:
– After the movie has finished downloading, you can locate it on your computer. By default, downloaded movies are stored in the “Movies” folder on Windows or in the “Movies” section of your Finder on Mac.
– Once you’ve located the movie file, you can transfer it to any desired location such as an external hard drive or a different folder on your computer.
That’s it! You have successfully transferred your iTunes rental from your iPad to your computer. Now you can watch the rented movie without any time limitations, and you have freed up space on your iPad for more content.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. **Can I transfer a rented movie from iPad to computer without downloading it?**
– No, you need to download the rented movie on your computer to transfer it.
2. **Will transferring a rented movie from iPad to computer extend the rental period?**
– No, the rental period remains the same even after transferring the movie.
3. **Is it possible to transfer rented movies from iPad to a different iPad?**
– No, iTunes rentals cannot be transferred between different devices.
4. **Can I transfer a rented movie to an Android device?**
– No, iTunes rentals are only compatible with Apple devices.
5. **What happens if I don’t transfer the rented movie before it expires?**
– Once the rental expires, the movie will no longer be accessible on your iPad or computer.
6. **Can I transfer a rented movie to a DVD or Blu-ray disc?**
– No, it is not possible to burn rented movies to physical discs.
7. **Is there any limit to the number of times I can transfer a rented movie?**
– No, you can transfer the rented movie as many times as you want during the rental period.
8. **Can I transfer multiple rented movies at once?**
– Yes, you can transfer multiple rented movies to your computer using the same method described above.
9. **Can I transfer a rented movie to an external storage device?**
– Yes, you can transfer the rented movie to an external hard drive or USB drive.
10. **Can I transfer a rented movie to a different iTunes account?**
– No, rented movies are tied to the Apple ID used to rent them and cannot be transferred to a different account.
11. **Can I transfer a rented movie from a computer to an iPad?**
– No, iTunes rentals can only be transferred from an iPad to a computer.
12. **What happens if I delete the rented movie from my computer after transferring it?**
– Once the rented movie is deleted from your computer, you will need to re-download it if you want to watch it again.