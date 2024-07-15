How to transfer itunes rental from computer to ipad?

Are you excited about watching a rented movie from iTunes on your iPad? Unfortunately, by default, iTunes rentals are only accessible through the device on which the rental was made, which means you can’t transfer them directly to your iPad. However, with a little workaround, you can still enjoy your iTunes rental on your iPad. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to transfer iTunes rentals from your computer to your iPad.
Method 1: Using iTunes
1. **Connect your iPad to your computer** using a USB cable and launch iTunes.
2. **Authorize your computer** by clicking on “Account” in the iTunes menu, selecting “Authorization,” and then clicking on “Authorize This Computer.”
3. In iTunes, **click on the “Movies” tab** located under your iPad’s device icon.
4. **Select the rented movie** you want to transfer to your iPad.
5. **Click on the “Sync” button** to transfer the rented movie from your computer to your iPad.
6. Once the syncing process is complete, **disconnect your iPad** from your computer.
7. Now, you can **find the rented movie on your iPad** and enjoy watching it.
Method 2: Using third-party software
If you encounter any issues with the above method, you can use third-party software like TunesKit M4V Converter to help you transfer iTunes rentals to your iPad. Follow the steps below:
1. **Download and install** TunesKit M4V Converter on your computer.
2. **Launch the software** and click on the “Add Files” button to import the rented movie from your iTunes library.
3. **Customize the output settings** according to your preferences.
4. **Click on the “Convert” button** to begin the conversion process.
5. After the conversion is complete, **locate the converted file** on your computer. It will now be in a format compatible with your iPad.
6. Connect your iPad to your computer via USB, **open iTunes**, and **authorize your computer** if necessary.
7. **Click on the “Movies” tab** under your iPad’s device icon in iTunes.
8. **Drag and drop the converted file** into the iTunes window or click on “File” and select “Add File to Library” to import the file into iTunes.
9. **Sync your iPad** by clicking on the “Sync” button and wait for the process to finish.
10. Once the syncing is complete, **disconnect your iPad** from your computer.
11. The rented movie should now be available on your iPad’s video app, and you can **start watching it**.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I transfer iTunes rentals to my iPad without using a computer?
No, transferring iTunes rentals to your iPad requires the use of a computer.
2. Can I transfer iTunes rentals to my iPad using iCloud?
No, iCloud does not support the transfer of iTunes rentals. You need to use iTunes or third-party software.
3. Can I transfer a rented movie directly from the iTunes Store on my iPad?
No, rented movies can only be downloaded on the device where the rental was made.
4. Do I need to convert the rented movie to a compatible format?
If you choose to use third-party software, you may need to convert the rented movie to a compatible format for your iPad.
5. What is the advantage of using third-party software?
Third-party software provides an alternative method when facing issues with transferring iTunes rentals to your iPad.
6. Can I transfer iTunes rentals to multiple devices simultaneously?
No, iTunes rentals are tied to the Apple ID used for renting the content and can only be transferred to one device at a time.
7. Do I need an internet connection to transfer iTunes rentals?
An internet connection is required to authorize and download the rented movie, but it is not necessary for the transfer process.
8. Can I transfer a rented movie to an iPhone instead of an iPad?
Yes, the same methods can be used to transfer iTunes rentals to an iPhone.
9. Will transferring an iTunes rental to my iPad delete it from my computer?
No, the rented movie will remain on your computer even after transferring it to your iPad.
10. Can I transfer iTunes rentals to an Android device?
No, iTunes rentals are only compatible with Apple devices and cannot be transferred to Android devices.
11. What if my iPad runs out of storage space?
Before transferring iTunes rentals, ensure that your iPad has enough storage space to accommodate the rented movie.
12. Can I extend the rental period once the movie is transferred to my iPad?
No, the rental period remains the same regardless of whether the movie is transferred from your computer to your iPad.