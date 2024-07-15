How to transfer itunes purchases from iPad to computer?

If you are an avid iTunes user and have made multiple purchases on your iPad, you might be wondering how to transfer those purchases to your computer. Whether it’s music, movies, TV shows, or apps, transferring your iTunes purchases can be beneficial for a variety of reasons. Perhaps you want to free up some space on your iPad or create a backup of your purchases on your computer. Whatever the reason may be, we have got you covered with a step-by-step guide on how to transfer iTunes purchases from your iPad to your computer.
Step 1: Authorize Your Computer
Before you can transfer your iTunes purchases, you need to authorize your computer using your Apple ID. Open iTunes on your computer and go to Account > Authorizations > Authorize This Computer. Enter your Apple ID and password to complete the authorization process.
Step 2: Connect Your iPad to Your Computer
Use the lightning cable that came with your iPad to connect it to your computer.
Step 3: Launch iTunes
Once your iPad is connected, launch iTunes on your computer if it doesn’t open automatically.
Step 4: Transfer Purchases
In iTunes, click on the iPad icon located near the top left corner of the window. Then, click on File > Devices > Transfer Purchases from [Your iPad’s Name]. iTunes will then begin transferring your iTunes purchases from your iPad to your computer.
Step 5: Wait for the Transfer to Complete
The transfer process may take some time, depending on the number and size of your iTunes purchases. It is essential to keep your iPad connected to the computer until the transfer is complete.
Step 6: Access Your Purchases on Your Computer
Once the transfer is finished, you can access your iTunes purchases on your computer. Simply go to your iTunes library and you will find your transferred purchases under their respective categories, such as Music, Movies, TV Shows, or Apps.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer iTunes purchases from my iPad to any computer?
Yes, as long as you authorize the computer using your Apple ID.
2. What if I don’t have enough storage on my computer?
If you don’t have enough storage space on your computer, you may consider freeing up space or transferring the purchases to an external hard drive.
3. Does transferring purchases mean they will be removed from my iPad?
Transferring purchases to your computer does not remove them from your iPad. They will remain on your iPad unless you manually delete them.
4. Can I transfer purchases from multiple iPads to one computer?
Yes, you can transfer purchases from multiple iPads to the same computer.
5. Do I need an internet connection to transfer my iTunes purchases?
An internet connection is not required for the transfer process if your purchases are already downloaded on your iPad.
6. Will transferring iTunes purchases to my computer delete them from my iTunes library?
No, transferring purchases from your iPad to your computer will not delete them from your iTunes library. It creates a backup copy on your computer.
7. Can I transfer purchases from my iPhone instead of an iPad?
Yes, the same process applies to transferring iTunes purchases from an iPhone to a computer.
8. Can I transfer purchases from my iPad to multiple computers?
Yes, you can transfer purchases from your iPad to multiple authorized computers.
9. What if I forget to authorize my computer before transferring purchases?
If you forget to authorize your computer, iTunes will prompt you to authorize it during the transfer process.
10. Can I transfer purchases from my iPad to non-Apple computers?
Unfortunately, iTunes purchases can only be transferred to computers running iTunes or authorized Apple devices.
11. Will transferring purchases also transfer their associated data?
The transfer process focuses on transferring the purchased files themselves. Associated data, such as playlists or ratings, may not be transferred.
12. Is it possible to transfer purchases from a friend’s iPad to my computer?
No, you can only transfer purchases from an iPad that is associated with your Apple ID. Transferring purchases from someone else’s iPad would require logging in with their Apple ID, which is not recommended.