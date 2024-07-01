How to transfer itunes music to new computer home sharing?

If you’ve recently purchased a new computer and want to transfer your iTunes music library to it, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s a relatively simple process. Apple provides a useful feature called Home Sharing, which allows you to share your iTunes library between multiple computers on the same network. By following a few steps, you can transfer your iTunes music to a new computer using Home Sharing.
Before you Begin
Before diving into the transfer process, ensure that you have the following requirements in place:
1. Both your old and new computers must be on the same Wi-Fi network or connected via an Ethernet cable.
2. iTunes must be installed on both computers.
3. You’ll need your Apple ID and password for Home Sharing.
Enabling Home Sharing
To transfer your iTunes music to a new computer, you must enable Home Sharing on both the old and new machines. Here’s how you can do that:
1. Launch iTunes on your old computer.
2. Click on the “File” tab, located in the top-left corner of your screen.
3. From the dropdown menu, select “Home Sharing” and click on “Turn On Home Sharing”.
4. Enter your Apple ID and password when prompted.
5. Repeat the above steps on your new computer to enable Home Sharing.
Once Home Sharing is enabled on both computers, you can now transfer your iTunes music.
Transferring iTunes Music
Now that Home Sharing is enabled, you can transfer your iTunes music to your new computer. Follow these steps:
1. Open iTunes on your new computer.
2. In the top-left corner, click on “File” and then select “Home Sharing”.
3. Choose the “Choose Music to Share with Other Users of This Computer” option.
4. Select the music you want to transfer and click on “Import”.
5. Wait for the transfer process to complete. The time it takes depends on the size of your iTunes library.
Once the transfer is finished, you can access your iTunes music on your new computer via the “Music” tab in iTunes.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I transfer my iTunes library to multiple computers?
No, Home Sharing only allows you to share your library between multiple computers but not transfer the library itself.
2. How do I access the shared iTunes library on my new computer?
Simply open iTunes on your new computer, click on “Music”, and select the shared library from the drop-down list under “Library”.
3. Can I use Home Sharing with devices other than computers?
Yes, you can use Home Sharing to share your iTunes library with iPhones, iPads, or Apple TVs.
4. Can I transfer my iTunes music using an external hard drive?
Yes, you can copy your iTunes music to an external hard drive and then transfer it to your new computer.
5. Do I need an internet connection for Home Sharing?
Yes, both computers must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network or connected via an Ethernet cable for Home Sharing to work.
6. Can I transfer my iTunes music to a computer with a different operating system?
Yes, Home Sharing works across different operating systems, including macOS and Windows.
7. Will my iTunes playlists be transferred to the new computer?
Yes, your playlists will be transferred along with your iTunes music when using Home Sharing.
8. Are there any limitations on the number of songs I can transfer?
As long as your new computer has enough storage space, you can transfer your entire iTunes music library.
9. Can I transfer my iTunes music to a computer without installing iTunes?
No, you need iTunes installed on both computers in order to use Home Sharing.
10. Can I transfer my iTunes music from an iPhone to a new computer?
Yes, you can transfer purchased music from your iPhone to a new computer by authorizing the computer with your Apple ID and downloading the purchases.
11. Can I transfer my iTunes purchases to a new computer?
Yes, your purchased iTunes items, including music, movies, or TV shows, can be transferred to a new computer using the “Authorize This Computer” option.
12. Can I transfer my iTunes library using a cloud storage service?
Yes, you can upload your iTunes library to a cloud storage service and then download it onto your new computer, though this method may take longer depending on your internet connection speed.