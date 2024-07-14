**How to transfer iTunes movies from iPhone to computer?**
Transferring iTunes movies from your iPhone to your computer is a straightforward process that allows you to enjoy your favorite movies on a larger screen. Whether you want to free up storage space on your iPhone or just prefer watching movies on your computer, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you transfer iTunes movies effectively.
**Step 1: Connect your iPhone to your computer**
Use a lightning cable to connect your iPhone to your computer. Make sure to unlock your iPhone and enter your passcode if prompted.
**Step 2: Open iTunes on your computer**
Launch iTunes on your computer. If you don’t have iTunes installed, download it from the Apple website and install it before proceeding.
**Step 3: Authorize your computer**
Authorize your computer to access your iTunes library. Click on “Account” in the menu bar, then select “Authorizations” and click on “Authorize This Computer.” Enter your Apple ID and password when prompted.
**Step 4: Select your iPhone**
Click on the iPhone icon that appears in the upper-left corner of the iTunes window. This will open the summary page for your iPhone.
**Step 5: Transfer purchases**
In the “Summary” tab, scroll down to the “Options” section and check the box next to “Sync with this iPhone over Wi-Fi” if it isn’t already selected. Then, click on “Apply” to save the changes. Afterward, click on “File” in the menu bar, select “Devices,” and click on “Transfer Purchases from [Your iPhone’s Name].” This will transfer your iTunes movies from your iPhone to your computer.
**Step 6: Locate the transferred movies**
In the iTunes window, click on “Movies” under the “Library” section. You should see the transferred iTunes movies listed there. If you don’t have a “Movies” section, click on “Edit” in the menu bar, select “Preferences,” and make sure the “Movies” checkbox is checked under the “Show” section.
**Step 7: Transfer movies to the computer**
To transfer the movies from iTunes to your computer, select the movies you want to transfer, right-click, and choose “Show in Finder” (Mac) or “Show in File Explorer” (Windows). This will open the folder where the movie files are located on your computer.
**Step 8: Copy the movie files**
Once you have located the movie files, copy them by right-clicking and selecting “Copy” (or using the keyboard shortcut “Ctrl+C”).
**Step 9: Paste the movie files to your desired location**
Navigate to the desired location on your computer where you want to store the transferred iTunes movies, then right-click and select “Paste” (or use the keyboard shortcut “Ctrl+V”). The movie files will be copied to your computer.
**FAQs:**
1. Can I transfer rented iTunes movies from my iPhone to my computer?
Unfortunately, rented iTunes movies cannot be transferred from your iPhone to your computer.
2. Do I need to have an Apple ID to transfer iTunes movies?
Yes, you need to have an Apple ID to authorize your computer and transfer iTunes movies.
3. Can I transfer the iTunes movies to a different computer?
Yes, you can transfer iTunes movies to a different computer by authorizing that computer and following the steps mentioned above.
4. What if I don’t have iTunes installed on my computer?
You need to download and install iTunes from the Apple website before you can transfer iTunes movies from your iPhone to your computer.
5. Can I transfer iTunes movies wirelessly without using a cable?
Yes, you can transfer iTunes movies wirelessly by checking the “Sync with this iPhone over Wi-Fi” option in iTunes (Step 5).
6. Will transferring movies from my iPhone to my computer delete them from my iPhone?
No, transferring movies from your iPhone to your computer will not delete them from your iPhone. They will still be available on your iPhone and your computer.
7. Can I transfer iTunes movies to a non-Apple computer?
Yes, iTunes is available for both Mac and Windows, so you can transfer iTunes movies to a non-Apple computer as long as you have iTunes installed.
8. How much storage space do I need on my computer to transfer iTunes movies?
The amount of storage space required on your computer depends on the size of the iTunes movies you want to transfer. Make sure you have enough free space on your computer’s hard drive.
9. Can I transfer iTunes movies from my iPhone to multiple computers?
Yes, you can transfer iTunes movies from your iPhone to multiple authorized computers.
10. Can I transfer iTunes TV shows using the same method?
Yes, you can transfer iTunes TV shows using the same method mentioned in this article.
11. Can I transfer iTunes movies to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can transfer iTunes movies to an external hard drive by selecting the external hard drive as the desired location to paste the movie files (Step 9).
12. How often should I transfer iTunes movies from my iPhone to my computer?
There is no set frequency for transferring iTunes movies. It depends on your personal preference and the available storage space on your iPhone. If your iPhone storage is nearly full, it’s recommended to transfer movies to your computer regularly to free up space.