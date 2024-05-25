How to transfer itunes movies from iPad to computer?

Transferring iTunes movies from your iPad to your computer may seem like a daunting task, but it’s actually quite simple once you know the right steps to follow. Whether you want to free up space on your iPad or simply have a backup of your iTunes movies on your computer, this guide will walk you through the process. So, let’s get started!
Method 1: Using iTunes
One of the easiest ways to transfer iTunes movies from your iPad to your computer is by using iTunes itself. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Connect your iPad to your computer using a USB cable.
2. Launch iTunes if it doesn’t open automatically.
3. Select your iPad from the list of devices in iTunes.
4. Click on the “Movies” tab located on the left-hand side of the iTunes window.
5. Check the box next to “Sync Movies” and select the movies you want to transfer to your computer.
6. Click on the “Apply” or “Sync” button to start the transfer process.
7. Wait for the sync to complete and disconnect your iPad from the computer.
8. Open the iTunes folder on your computer. On Windows, it is typically located in the “Music” folder, while on Mac, you can find it in the “iTunes” folder within your home directory.
9. Look for the “Movies” folder within the iTunes folder.
10. You will find your transferred iTunes movies in this folder. You can now copy them to any location on your computer.
Method 2: Using Third-Party Software
If you prefer a more user-friendly and efficient method, you can rely on third-party software designed specifically for transferring media files between iOS devices and computers. One popular tool for this purpose is iMobie AnyTrans. Here’s how you can transfer iTunes movies using it:
1. Download and install AnyTrans on your computer.
2. Launch AnyTrans and connect your iPad to the computer using a USB cable.
3. Click on the “Device Manager” tab in AnyTrans.
4. Click on the “Videos” option and then select “Movies”.
5. Choose the movies you want to transfer and click on the “To Computer” button.
6. Select the destination folder on your computer and click on the “Open” button to start the transfer.
7. Wait for the transfer to complete, and you will find your iTunes movies on your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I transfer rented movies from my iPad to the computer?
No, rented iTunes movies are protected with DRM (Digital Rights Management), and therefore, cannot be transferred to a computer.
2. Do I need an internet connection for transferring iTunes movies?
No, an internet connection is not required to transfer iTunes movies from your iPad to your computer.
3. Can I transfer iTunes movies to a Windows computer if I use a Mac?
Yes, iTunes movies can be transferred between different operating systems. The process remains the same.
4. Will transferring iTunes movies delete them from my iPad?
No, transferring iTunes movies to your computer will create a copy on your computer while leaving the originals intact on your iPad.
5. Can I transfer iTunes movies to multiple computers?
Yes, you can transfer your iTunes movies to multiple computers as long as the computers are authorized with your iTunes account.
6. Are there any file size limitations when transferring iTunes movies?
There are no specific file size limitations when transferring iTunes movies, but it may take longer to transfer larger files.
7. Can I transfer iTunes movies without using any software?
Yes, you can transfer iTunes movies using only iTunes as explained in Method 1.
8. Can I transfer iTunes movies wirelessly?
Yes, you can transfer iTunes movies wirelessly using apps like AirDrop or cloud storage services.
9. Can I transfer iTunes movies to an Android device?
No, iTunes movies can only be transferred to devices that are compatible with iTunes, such as iOS devices and computers.
10. Can I transfer iTunes movie rentals to another iPad?
No, rented iTunes movies are tied to the specific device on which they were rented and cannot be transferred to another device.
11. Can I transfer iTunes movies from my computer to my iPad?
Yes, you can transfer iTunes movies from your computer to your iPad using the same methods mentioned in this article, but in reverse.
12. How do I know if my iTunes movies are successfully transferred?
Once the transfer process is complete, you can check the destination folder on your computer to see if the iTunes movies are there.