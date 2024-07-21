How to transfer itune purchase to a computer?

iTunes has revolutionized the way we enjoy and collect music, movies, books, and more on our devices. However, there may come a time when you want to transfer your iTunes purchases to a computer for various reasons. Whether it’s to free up space on your device or to have a backup of your valuable media, transferring your iTunes purchases to a computer is a straightforward process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to transfer your iTunes purchases, address some related questions, and provide you with all the necessary information you need.
How to transfer iTunes purchase to a computer?
**To transfer your iTunes purchases to a computer, follow these steps:**
1. **Launch iTunes:** Open iTunes on your computer and sign in with the Apple ID you used to make the iTunes purchases.
2. **Authorize the computer:** If you haven’t authorized your computer yet, go to the “Account” tab and select “Authorize This Computer.” Enter your Apple ID and password to authorize it.
3. **Connect your device:** Connect your iPhone, iPad, or iPod to your computer using a USB cable.
4. **Access the device:** Click the device icon that appears in the iTunes interface to access your device’s summary page.
5. **Transfer your purchases:** Under the “Summary” tab, scroll down to the “Options” section. Check the box next to “Automatically transfer purchases” and click “Apply.” This will automatically transfer all your iTunes purchases to your computer.
6. **Manually transfer purchases:** If you prefer to transfer manually, go to the “File” tab, select “Devices,” and then choose “Transfer Purchases from [device name].” This will manually transfer all your iTunes purchases to your computer.
7. **Wait for the transfer:** iTunes will start transferring your purchases from your device to the computer. The time it takes will depend on the number and size of your purchases.
8. **Access your transferred purchases:** Once the transfer is complete, you can access your purchases by going to the appropriate media library, such as Music or Movies, in the iTunes sidebar.
Now that you know how to transfer your iTunes purchases to a computer, let’s address some related frequently asked questions:
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer iTunes purchases to multiple computers?
Yes, you can transfer your iTunes purchases to multiple authorized computers using the same Apple ID.
2. What if my computer is not authorized?
You need to authorize your computer before transferring purchases. Go to the “Account” tab in iTunes and select “Authorize This Computer.”
3. Can I transfer iTunes purchases from a computer to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can transfer your iTunes purchases from your computer to an external hard drive by manually copying the iTunes folder.
4. Do I need an internet connection to transfer iTunes purchases?
Yes, an internet connection is required to authorize your computer and to download any previously un-downloaded purchases.
5. How can I transfer iTunes purchases to a new computer?
Using the same Apple ID, follow the steps mentioned earlier to authorize the new computer and transfer your purchases.
6. Will transferring purchases delete them from my iPhone/iPad/iPod?
No, transferring your iTunes purchases to a computer will not delete them from your device. It only creates a copy on your computer.
7. How do I redownload purchased iTunes content on my computer?
In iTunes, go to the “Account” tab and select “Purchased.” From there, you can choose to redownload any previously purchased content.
8. Can I transfer rented iTunes movies to a computer?
No, rented movies cannot be transferred from your device to a computer. They are only accessible and viewable on the device you rented them on.
9. Can I transfer iTunes purchases to a non-Apple device?
No, iTunes purchases are protected by DRM (Digital Rights Management) and can only be accessed on Apple devices or devices with iTunes compatibility.
10. Can I transfer purchases from an old iTunes account to a new one?
No, iTunes purchases are tied to the Apple ID that was used to make the purchase and cannot be transferred between separate Apple IDs.
11. Is there any limit to the number of times I can transfer iTunes purchases?
There is no specific limit to the number of times you can transfer iTunes purchases. However, it is recommended to keep a backup of your purchases on the computer to avoid any loss.
12. Can I delete transferred iTunes purchases from my computer?
Yes, you can delete transferred iTunes purchases from your computer by selecting the item(s) in iTunes and pressing the delete key or right-clicking and choosing “Delete from Library.”