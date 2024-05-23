How to transfer itune music to new computer over wifi?

If you have purchased or downloaded a large collection of music from iTunes on your old computer and want to transfer it to your new computer over Wi-Fi, there are a few methods that you can try. By following these steps, you can easily transfer your iTunes music library to your new computer without the need for external devices or physical connections.
Method 1: Using Home Sharing
One of the easiest ways to transfer your iTunes music to a new computer over Wi-Fi is by utilizing the built-in Home Sharing feature. Here’s how to do it:
1. **Enable Home Sharing on both computers**: Open iTunes on your old computer, go to “File” > “Home Sharing” > “Turn On Home Sharing” and enter your Apple ID. Repeat the process on your new computer.
2. **Authorize your new computer**: On the new computer, open iTunes and go to “Account” > “Authorization” > “Authorize This Computer”. Sign in with your Apple ID.
3. **Access your old computer’s library**: On the new computer, click the “Music” dropdown in iTunes and select your old computer’s library under “Home Sharing”.
4. **Transfer music**: Select the songs you want to transfer, right-click, and choose “Import” to add them to your new computer’s iTunes library.
Method 2: Using Third-Party Software
If Home Sharing is not an option for you, there are third-party software applications available that can help you transfer your iTunes music wirelessly. One popular option is iMazing. Here’s how you can use it:
1. **Download and install iMazing**: Visit the iMazing website, download and install the software on both your old and new computers.
2. **Launch iMazing**: Open iMazing on both computers and make sure they are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.
3. **Connect your devices**: Connect your iPhone or iPad (containing the iTunes music library) to your old computer.
4. **Choose your music**: In iMazing, select your device and click on the “Music” tab. Choose the songs you want to transfer.
5. **Transfer music**: Click on the “Export to” button and select your new computer as the destination. iMazing will wirelessly transfer your selected music to the new computer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I transfer my entire iTunes library to a new computer?
Yes, using the Home Sharing feature or third-party software like iMazing, you can transfer your entire iTunes library wirelessly.
2. Is Home Sharing available on all versions of iTunes?
Home Sharing is available on all versions of iTunes 9 or later.
3. Can I transfer iTunes music from a Windows computer to a Mac?
Yes, you can transfer iTunes music between different operating systems using Home Sharing or third-party software.
4. Is it necessary to have an internet connection to transfer music?
Yes, an internet connection is required for both Home Sharing and third-party software options to transfer your music wirelessly.
5. Can I transfer music if my old computer is no longer functioning?
If your old computer is not functional, it may be difficult to transfer your iTunes library wirelessly. However, you may still be able to retrieve your music from backup files or external storage devices.
6. Are there any limitations on the number of times I can transfer my iTunes library using Home Sharing?
No, there are no restrictions on the number of times you can use Home Sharing to transfer your iTunes library.
7. Will my playlists and ratings be transferred as well?
Yes, when using Home Sharing or third-party software, your playlists and ratings should also be transferred along with your music.
8. Can I transfer iTunes music without using a computer?
No, transferring iTunes music without a computer is not possible. You need a computer to facilitate the transfer process.
9. Are there any other third-party software options available?
Yes, besides iMazing, there are other software options available like Syncios, iExplorer, and AnyTrans that can help you transfer iTunes music wirelessly.
10. Do I need to have the same Apple ID on both computers for Home Sharing?
Yes, you need to make sure that both computers are signed in with the same Apple ID to use Home Sharing.
11. Is it necessary to install iTunes on both computers for Home Sharing?
Yes, you need to have iTunes installed on both the old and new computers to use the Home Sharing feature.
12. Can I transfer music between an iPhone and a computer directly without using iTunes?
Yes, using third-party software like iMazing, you can transfer music directly between your iPhone and computer without going through the iTunes library.