Have you ever received an important voicemail on your iPhone that you wanted to save for later or share with others? While iPhones offer a convenient way to listen to voicemails, they do not provide a straightforward method to transfer these voicemails to your computer. However, with the right tools and steps, you can easily transfer your iPhone voicemails to your computer and have them accessible whenever you need. In this article, we will guide you through the process and provide answers to some frequently asked questions about transferring iPhone voicemails.
How to Transfer iPhone Voicemail to Your Computer?
Transferring your iPhone voicemail to your computer may seem like a complex task, but with the right approach, you can accomplish it effortlessly. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to transfer iPhone voicemail to your computer:
1. Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
2. Launch iTunes on your computer if it doesn’t open automatically.
3. Select your iPhone from the list of devices in iTunes.
4. Go to the “Summary” tab and click on the “Back Up Now” button to create a backup of your iPhone data on your computer.
5. After the backup is completed, locate the backup file on your computer. The location may vary depending on your operating system.
6. Change the backup file extension from “.m4a” to “.m4r”. This will convert the backup file into a format compatible with voicemail playback.
7. Open the converted backup file using a media player on your computer. You can use iTunes or any other media player that supports the M4R format.
8. Access your voicemails in the media player and save them to your computer. You can choose a folder where you want to store your voicemails for easy access.
Congratulations! You have successfully transferred your iPhone voicemail to your computer. Now you can listen to your voicemails whenever you want without relying on your iPhone.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I transfer my iPhone voicemail without using a computer?
No, currently there is no direct method to transfer iPhone voicemails to a computer without using a computer.
2. Are there any third-party apps or software that can help with transferring iPhone voicemails?
Yes, there are various third-party apps and software available that can aid in transferring iPhone voicemails to your computer. Some examples include iExplorer, iMazing, and AnyTrans.
3. Will transferring my voicemails to a computer delete them from my iPhone?
No, transferring your voicemails to a computer does not delete them from your iPhone. It simply creates a backup of your voicemails on your computer.
4. Can I transfer specific voicemails or do I have to transfer all of them?
You can choose to transfer specific voicemails or transfer all of them, depending on your preference. The process allows you to access and save individual voicemails.
5. Is it possible to transfer voicemails from an iPhone that is not mine?
No, you can only transfer voicemails from your own iPhone. Accessing and transferring voicemails from someone else’s iPhone is not possible without their permission.
6. Can I transfer voicemails to a computer using iCloud?
Unfortunately, iCloud does not provide a direct method to transfer voicemails to your computer. However, you can use iCloud to back up your iPhone and then access the backup files on your computer.
7. Will transferring voicemails to a computer save storage space on my iPhone?
Yes, transferring voicemails to a computer can save storage space on your iPhone as they will no longer occupy space on your device’s memory.
8. Can I transfer my iPhone voicemails to an Android device?
No, transferring iPhone voicemails directly to an Android device is not possible. The two operating systems have different file formats and compatibility.
9. Are there any legal implications in transferring and storing voicemails on a computer?
As long as you are not using the voicemails for any illegal purposes, storing them on your computer is generally considered legal. However, it is always recommended to check your local laws regarding privacy and data handling.
10. Can I access transferred voicemails on any computer or only the one I used to transfer them?
You can access your transferred voicemails on any computer as long as you have the appropriate media player software installed to play the M4R files.
11. What other data can I transfer from my iPhone to my computer?
Apart from voicemails, you can transfer various other data from your iPhone to your computer, including photos, videos, contacts, messages, and more.
12. Can I transfer voicemails wirelessly?
No, transferring voicemails from your iPhone to your computer typically requires a wired connection using a USB cable. Wireless transfer options, like AirDrop, are not available for voicemails.