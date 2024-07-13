How to transfer iPhone slo mo videos to computer?

If you love capturing slow motion videos on your iPhone and want to transfer them to your computer for editing or safekeeping, you’re in the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the process of transferring slo-mo videos from your iPhone to your computer.
But first, let’s understand what slo-mo videos are. Slo-mo videos, as the name suggests, are recorded at a higher frame rate than normal videos, resulting in smooth, slowed-down footage. These videos can be a great way to capture fast-paced action or dramatic moments. Now, let’s dive into the process of transferring them.
Using a USB Cable
1. Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
2. On your iPhone, you might see a prompt asking for your device passcode or to Trust This Computer. Enter your passcode and follow the on-screen instructions.
3. Open the file explorer or Finder on your computer.
4. Locate your iPhone under the list of connected devices.
5. Double-click on your iPhone to open it and navigate to the “DCIM” folder.
6. Within the “DCIM” folder, you should find a folder named “100APPLE” (the name might vary).
7. Open the “100APPLE” folder and look for your slow motion videos.
8. Select the slo-mo videos you wish to transfer and copy them by right-clicking and selecting “Copy” or by using the keyboard shortcut (Ctrl+C on Windows, Command+C on Mac).
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer slo-mo videos wirelessly?
Yes, you can transfer slo-mo videos wirelessly by using cloud storage services like iCloud, Google Drive, or Dropbox.
2. How do I transfer slo-mo videos using iCloud?
To transfer slo-mo videos using iCloud, enable iCloud Photo Library on your iPhone and enable iCloud Drive on your computer. The videos will automatically sync between your devices.
3. What if I don’t have enough iCloud storage?
If you don’t have enough iCloud storage, you can consider using other cloud storage services like Google Drive or Dropbox to transfer your slo-mo videos.
4. Are there any third-party apps to transfer slo-mo videos?
Yes, there are several third-party apps available on the App Store, such as AirDrop, Google Photos, and Send Anywhere, that allow you to transfer slo-mo videos wirelessly.
5. Can I transfer slo-mo videos to a Windows PC?
Yes, you can transfer slo-mo videos to a Windows PC using the method mentioned earlier, which involves connecting your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
6. What file format are slo-mo videos saved in?
Slo-mo videos on iPhones are saved in the .mov format, which is a common video format compatible with various editing software.
7. Can I edit slo-mo videos on my computer?
Yes, once you transfer your slo-mo videos to your computer, you can use video editing software like iMovie (for Mac) or Adobe Premiere Pro (for both Mac and Windows) to edit them.
8. Do I need to convert slo-mo videos before editing them?
In most cases, you should not need to convert slo-mo videos before editing them, as video editing software typically supports the .mov format.
9. How much space do slo-mo videos take on my iPhone?
Slo-mo videos generally take up more space than regular videos because of their higher frame rate. The exact space consumed depends on the length and quality of the video.
10. Can I transfer slo-mo videos directly to an external hard drive?
Yes, if you have an external hard drive connected to your computer, you can choose to copy the slo-mo videos directly to the external drive instead of your computer’s internal storage.
11. Will transferring slo-mo videos to my computer delete them from my iPhone?
No, transferring slo-mo videos to your computer does not delete them from your iPhone. It only creates a copy of the videos on your computer.
12. How long can I record slo-mo videos on an iPhone?
The duration of slo-mo videos on an iPhone depends on various factors, including available storage space and the iPhone model. Generally, you can record slo-mo videos for up to 240 frames per second (fps) on newer iPhone models.