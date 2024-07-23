How to Transfer iPhone Live Photos onto Computer?
With the advancement of technology, the cameras on smartphones have improved significantly over the years. iPhones, in particular, have become a popular choice among photography enthusiasts due to their high-quality cameras and innovative features. One such feature is “Live Photos,” which allow you to capture a few seconds of video alongside your still photos. But how can you transfer these Live Photos from your iPhone to your computer? Read on to discover the simple steps to make this transfer hassle-free.
To begin with, there are several methods you can use to transfer Live Photos from your iPhone to your computer. Here, we will discuss three of the most commonly used methods: using the native Photos app, utilizing iCloud, and employing third-party software.
Method 1: Using the Native Photos App
The native Photos app on your iPhone provides a straightforward way to transfer Live Photos onto your computer. Simply follow these steps:
1. Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
2. On your iPhone, unlock it and trust the computer if prompted.
3. Open the Photos app on your computer.
4. Select your iPhone from the list of available devices or drives.
5. Choose the Live Photos you want to transfer and click the Import button to transfer them to your computer.
Method 2: Utilizing iCloud
If you have enabled iCloud on your iPhone, transferring Live Photos becomes even easier. Here’s how to do it:
1. Ensure that you have set up iCloud on both your iPhone and computer with the same Apple ID.
2. On your iPhone, go to Settings > [Your Name] > iCloud > Photos and toggle on the “iCloud Photos” option.
3. On your computer, open a web browser and visit iCloud.com.
4. Sign in with your Apple ID and password.
5. Click on the “Photos” icon.
6. Select the Live Photos you want to transfer, and then click the Download icon to save them to your computer.
Method 3: Employing Third-Party Software
If you prefer using third-party software to transfer Live Photos, there are various options available. One such software is iMazing. Follow these steps to transfer your Live Photos using iMazing:
1. Download and install iMazing on your computer.
2. Launch iMazing and connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
3. Click on your iPhone in iMazing’s sidebar.
4. Select the “Photos” tab.
5. Choose the Live Photos you want to transfer and click the “Export to Folder” button. Specify a folder on your computer to save the Live Photos.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I transfer Live Photos wirelessly using AirDrop?
Yes, you can transfer Live Photos wirelessly using AirDrop. Simply enable AirDrop on both your iPhone and computer, and then select the Live Photos you want to transfer and share them via AirDrop.
2. Can I transfer Live Photos using iTunes?
Unfortunately, iTunes does not have a direct option to transfer Live Photos. However, you can back up your iPhone using iTunes and then extract the Live Photos from the backup using third-party software like iMazing.
3. Can I convert Live Photos to regular photos during the transfer?
Yes, you can convert Live Photos to regular photos during the transfer process by using software like iMazing. This way, you can choose to save the still image without the accompanying video.
4. How much space do Live Photos take on my iPhone?
Live Photos typically take up twice the space of a regular photo on your iPhone. The precise amount of space they occupy depends on the duration of the video component of the Live Photo.
5. Can I edit Live Photos after transferring them to my computer?
Yes, you can edit Live Photos using various photo editing software on your computer. However, keep in mind that not all editing software supports Live Photos, so it’s essential to choose one that does.
6. Can I transfer Live Photos using Google Photos?
Yes, you can transfer Live Photos from your iPhone to your computer using Google Photos. Install the app on both devices, enable the iCloud Photos sync option, and then download the Live Photos from Google Photos on your computer.
7. Can I transfer Live Photos using the Files app on iPhone?
Yes, you can transfer Live Photos using the Files app on your iPhone. Locate the Live Photo in the Files app, tap on it, and select the Share icon. From there, choose the option to save the Live Photo to your computer.
8. Can I transfer Live Photos to a Windows PC?
Absolutely! You can transfer Live Photos to a Windows PC using the native Photos app for Windows. Connect your iPhone to your PC, open the Photos app, and import the Live Photos into your desired folder.
9. Can I transfer Live Photos to a Mac without using the Photos app?
Yes, you can transfer Live Photos to a Mac without using the Photos app. Connect your iPhone to your Mac, and it will appear as an external drive. Simply navigate to the Live Photos folder on your iPhone and copy them to your desired location on your Mac.
10. Does transferring Live Photos affect the quality?
No, transferring Live Photos from your iPhone to your computer does not affect the quality of the photos or videos. They retain their original quality throughout the transfer.
11. Can I transfer Live Photos using Dropbox?
Yes, you can transfer Live Photos using Dropbox. Install the Dropbox app on your iPhone, add the Live Photos to your Dropbox folder, and then access them on your computer through the Dropbox website or desktop app.
12. How do I delete Live Photos from my iPhone after transferring them to my computer?
To delete Live Photos from your iPhone after transferring them to your computer, select the photos in the Photos app on your iPhone, tap the trash bin icon, and confirm the deletion. Alternatively, you can enable the “Optimize iPhone Storage” option in Settings > [Your Name] > iCloud > Photos to automatically remove them from your device when storage is running low.