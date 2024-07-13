How to transfer iPhone apps to new computer?

Transferring iPhone apps to a new computer can be a bit confusing, especially if you’re not familiar with the process. Whether you’re changing computers or just want a backup of your apps on a different device, it’s important to know how to transfer them properly. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to successfully transfer your iPhone apps to a new computer.
Step 1: Authorize Your Computer
Before transferring your iPhone apps, you first need to authorize your new computer to access your Apple ID. To do this, open iTunes on your computer and sign in with your Apple ID. Then, click on “Account” and select “Authorizations” followed by “Authorize This Computer.” Enter your Apple ID credentials to complete the authorization process.
Step 2: Connect Your iPhone to the Computer
Connect your iPhone to the new computer using a USB cable. Make sure you unlock your phone and tap “Trust” on the prompt that appears on your iPhone screen to establish a connection.
Step 3: Transfer Purchased Apps
**To transfer iPhone apps to a new computer, simply select the device icon in iTunes and click on “Transfer Purchases.” This will transfer all the apps you’ve purchased directly to your computer.**
Step 4: Backup Apps from Old Computer (Optional)
If you still have the apps on your old computer, you can create a backup by transferring them to an external storage device. Locate the apps on your old computer and copy them to a USB drive or an external hard drive.
Step 5: Install Apps on New Computer
After transferring the purchased apps or creating a backup from your old computer, you are now ready to install the apps on your new computer. To do this, go to the folder where you saved the transferred apps or backups, and double-click on each app file to initiate the installation process. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.
While transferring your iPhone apps to a new computer, you may encounter some common questions. Here are answers to 12 frequently asked questions related to this topic:
1. Can I transfer apps from my iPhone to a new computer without iTunes?
No, transferring apps from your iPhone to a new computer requires the use of iTunes.
2. How long does it take to transfer iPhone apps to a new computer?
The time it takes to transfer apps depends on the number of apps you have and the speed of your computer and internet connection.
3. Can I transfer apps from my old computer to a new computer using iCloud?
No, transferring apps between computers using iCloud is not supported. The iCloud service primarily focuses on syncing data and settings between your devices.
4. Can I transfer apps from one iPhone to another using this method?
No, the method mentioned in this article is for transferring apps from an iPhone to a computer.
5. Will the app data be transferred along with the apps?
No, only the app itself will be transferred. App data, such as saved game progress, is usually stored on your iPhone and will not be transferred to the computer.
6. Can I transfer apps purchased using a different Apple ID?
No, only apps purchased with the same Apple ID you used to authorize your computer can be transferred.
7. What if I forgot to authorize my new computer before transferring the apps?
If you forgot to authorize your computer, you can go to “Account” in iTunes, select “Authorizations,” and click on “Authorize This Computer.”
8. Can I transfer apps to a computer running a different operating system?
Yes, you can transfer apps to a computer running a different operating system, as long as you have the latest version of iTunes installed.
9. Will my app purchases be affected by transferring?
No, transferring apps does not affect your app purchases. You can still redownload and use them on your iPhone as long as you’re signed in with the same Apple ID.
10. Can I transfer apps from a Mac computer to a Windows computer?
Yes, you can transfer apps between Mac and Windows computers using iTunes.
11. Can I transfer non-purchased apps to a new computer?
No, only purchased apps can be transferred to a new computer.
12. Is it possible to transfer apps wirelessly?
No, transferring apps from an iPhone to a computer requires a physical connection using a USB cable.