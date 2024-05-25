How to transfer internet explorer passwords to new computer?

Introduction
When you get a new computer, one of the biggest hassles can be transferring your data, including your saved passwords. If you are an Internet Explorer user and want to transfer your passwords to your new computer seamlessly, you’re in the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to safely transfer your Internet Explorer passwords to your new computer.
Step-by-Step Guide to Transferring Internet Explorer Passwords
Transferring your passwords from Internet Explorer to your new computer can be done quickly and easily by following these steps:
Step 1: Export the Passwords
1. Open Internet Explorer on your old computer.
2. Click on the “Settings” icon (a gear-shaped icon) located in the top right corner of the browser window.
3. From the drop-down menu, select “Internet Options.”
4. In the Internet Options window, click on the “Content” tab.
5. Under the “AutoComplete” section, click on the “Settings” button.
6. In the AutoComplete Settings window, click on the “Manage Passwords” button.
7. A Credential Manager window will open. Select “Web Credentials.”
8. Scroll through the list of websites and passwords and select the ones you want to transfer.
9. Once you have selected the desired passwords, click on the “Export” button.
10. Choose a location on your computer to save the exported passwords file, and click “Save.”
Step 2: Import the Passwords
1. Transfer the exported passwords file to your new computer using a secure method, such as a USB drive or cloud storage.
2. On your new computer, open Internet Explorer.
3. Follow steps 2-6 from Step 1 above.
4. In the Credential Manager window, click on the “Import” button.
5. Navigate to the location where you saved the exported passwords file and select it.
6. Click “Open” to import the passwords into Internet Explorer on your new computer.
Step 3: Verify the Passwords
1. To ensure the successful transfer of your passwords, visit the websites that required passwords on your old computer.
2. Internet Explorer should automatically fill in your saved passwords.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q1: Can I transfer my Internet Explorer passwords to a new computer without exporting them?
No, exporting your passwords is necessary to transfer them to a new computer.
Q2: Can I use this method to transfer passwords to a different browser on my new computer?
No, this method is specific to transferring passwords to Internet Explorer only.
Q3: What file format does the exported passwords file have?
The exported passwords file has a .csv (Comma Separated Values) file format.
Q4: Can I import passwords from a different browser into Internet Explorer using this method?
No, this method only allows you to import passwords that were exported from Internet Explorer.
Q5: Is it safe to transfer my passwords using this method?
Yes, the exported passwords file is encrypted and can only be imported with the proper credentials.
Q6: Are the passwords transferred exactly as they were originally saved?
Yes, when imported, the passwords are transferred exactly as they were saved on your old computer.
Q7: Can I transfer passwords from an older version of Internet Explorer to a newer version?
Yes, this method works for transferring passwords between different versions of Internet Explorer.
Q8: Does transferring passwords also transfer my usernames and other account information?
Yes, when you import the passwords, it will also include the associated usernames and account information.
Q9: What should I do with the exported passwords file after transferring them?
It is recommended to delete the exported passwords file from your computers for security purposes.
Q10: Can I import the passwords into multiple user accounts on my new computer?
Yes, you can import the passwords into multiple user accounts on the same computer.
Q11: Can I transfer passwords from Internet Explorer on a Mac to a PC?
No, this method is specific to transferring passwords within Internet Explorer on Windows-based computers.
Q12: Are there any alternatives to transferring passwords manually?
Yes, some password management tools offer built-in features to synchronize passwords across devices, which can simplify the process of transferring passwords to a new computer.