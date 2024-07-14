How to transfer GoPro videos from iPhone to computer?

Are you an adventurous person who loves capturing thrilling moments on your GoPro camera? If so, you’ve probably faced the challenge of transferring those amazing videos from your iPhone to your computer. Fortunately, this article will guide you through the process of transferring GoPro videos from your iPhone to your computer, ensuring that you can enjoy and share your exciting memories with ease. So, without further ado, let’s dive in!
Using a USB Cable
The most straightforward way to transfer GoPro videos from your iPhone to your computer is by connecting them using a USB cable. Here’s a step-by-step guide:
1. Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
2. Unlock your iPhone and trust the computer if prompted.
3. Your computer may automatically open the Photos app. If not, open it manually.
How do I open the Photos app?
Most computers have the Photos app pre-installed, but if you don’t have it, you can download it from the Microsoft Store (for Windows) or the App Store (for macOS).
4. In the Photos app, click on the “Import” or “Import All New Items” button.
5. Select the GoPro videos you want to transfer, or choose to import all new items.
6. Choose the destination folder on your computer to save the videos.
7. Click on the “Import” button, and your GoPro videos will start transferring.
Can I transfer videos directly to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can transfer GoPro videos directly to an external hard drive by selecting the destination folder on the external drive instead of your computer’s internal storage.
Why can’t I see the “Import” option in the Photos app?
If you don’t see the “Import” option, try restarting your computer and reconnecting your iPhone. Additionally, check for any software updates for your computer to ensure compatibility.
Wireless Transfer
If you prefer a wireless transfer method, you can accomplish this using third-party apps. Here’s how:
1. Install a wireless transfer app on your iPhone. Some popular options include “WiFi Photo Transfer” and “PhotoSync.”
2. Open the wireless transfer app on your iPhone and follow the instructions to set it up.
3. Install the corresponding software on your computer and connect both devices to the same Wi-Fi network.
4. Select the GoPro videos you want to transfer on your iPhone.
5. Click on the “Send” or “Transfer” button and choose your computer as the destination.
6. The videos will be wirelessly transferred to your computer.
Can I transfer videos without using a third-party app?
Unfortunately, iPhones do not have a built-in wireless transfer feature for videos. Therefore, a third-party app is necessary for wireless transfer.
Other Transfer Methods
Besides USB and wireless transfer, there are a few other methods you can try:
1. Email: Attach the GoPro videos to an email and send them to yourself. Then, download them on your computer.
2. Cloud Storage: Upload the videos to a cloud storage service (such as iCloud, Google Drive, or Dropbox) from your iPhone. Access and download them on your computer.
3. iTunes: Sync your GoPro videos to your computer using iTunes, similar to transferring other media files.
Why are my GoPro videos taking a long time to transfer?
The time taken to transfer GoPro videos depends on factors such as video size, file format, USB cable speed, and computer performance. Large files or slower connections may result in longer transfer times.
Can I delete transferred videos from my iPhone after transferring them to my computer?
Yes, after successfully transferring your GoPro videos to your computer, you can safely delete them from your iPhone to free up storage space.
Are there any video format limitations for transferring GoPro videos?
GoPro cameras typically capture videos in MP4 format, which is compatible with most computers and devices. However, if you encounter format compatibility issues, consider using video conversion software to convert the files to a suitable format.
Now that you know various methods to transfer your GoPro videos from your iPhone to your computer, you can easily preserve and share those thrilling memories. Choose the method that suits you best and start enjoying your GoPro adventures on a larger screen!