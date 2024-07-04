How to transfer games from hard drive to ps4?

Transferring games from a hard drive to a PS4 can be a simple and efficient way to free up space on your console or to share games between multiple devices. Whether you have upgraded your hard drive or want to move games from an external drive, this article will guide you through the process step by step.
The Steps to Transfer Games from Hard Drive to PS4:
1. **Connect the Hard Drive**: Connect your external hard drive to your PS4 using a USB cable. Ensure both devices are powered on.
2. **Access the Storage Settings**: On your PS4 Home screen, go to “Settings” and select “Storage.”
3. **Choose Transfer Games**: Within the Storage section, select “System Storage” and then “Applications.”
4. **Select Games to Transfer**: From the list of games installed on your PS4, choose the ones you want to transfer to the hard drive. Highlight the desired game, press the ‘Options’ button on your controller, and select “Move to Extended Storage.”
5. **Confirm the Transfer**: A confirmation message will appear. Select “Move” to begin the transfer.
6. **Monitor the Progress**: The transfer progress will be displayed on the screen. Larger games may take longer to transfer. Be patient and avoid disconnecting any devices during this process.
7. **Complete the Transfer**: Once the transfer is complete, you can disconnect your external hard drive safely from the PS4.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
1. Can I transfer games from the PS4 to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can transfer games from the PS4 to an external hard drive using the same process mentioned above.
2. Can I transfer multiple games simultaneously?
No, you can only transfer one game at a time. Repeat the process for each game you want to transfer.
3. Can I play games directly from the external hard drive?
No, games on the external hard drive need to be transferred back to the PS4’s internal storage to be playable.
4. Can I connect any external hard drive to my PS4?
The PS4 supports external hard drives with USB 3.0 connection and a minimum capacity of 250GB up to 8TB. Ensure the hard drive is formatted in FAT or exFAT file system.
5. Can I transfer downloaded games from another PS4 to mine?
No, you cannot transfer downloaded games between PS4 consoles. The games are tied to the PSN account that purchased or downloaded them.
6. Will transferring games delete them from the PS4?
No, transferring games to an external hard drive will only make a copy of the game on the hard drive. The original game will still remain on the PS4’s internal storage.
7. Can I use the same external hard drive on multiple PS4 consoles?
Yes, you can use the same external hard drive on multiple PS4 consoles by reconnecting it to the desired console and following the transfer process.
8. Is it possible to transfer DLC and game saves along with the games?
When you transfer a game from the PS4 to an external hard drive, DLC and game saves associated with that game are transferred as well.
9. Can I remove games from my PS4 to create more space?
Yes, you can free up space on your PS4 by removing games after they have been successfully transferred to an external hard drive.
10. Can I play transferred games on another PS4 without re-downloading them?
No, transferred games can only be played on the PS4 to which they were transferred. They cannot be played on another PS4 without re-downloading them.
11. Will the game data be transferred to the new hard drive?
When you transfer games from the PS4’s internal storage to an external hard drive, both the game data and the game itself will be copied.
12. Can I transfer game updates to the external hard drive as well?
No, game updates will remain on the PS4’s internal storage. You’ll have to re-download them on the PS4 or use the “Copy to System Storage” option to move them back.