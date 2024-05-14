How to transfer files from idownloader to computer?

Transferring files from iDownloader to a computer can be a seamless and straightforward process. Whether you have downloaded documents, videos, or music, this article will guide you through the necessary steps to smoothly transfer files from iDownloader to your computer.
The Steps to Transfer Files from iDownloader to Computer
To transfer files from iDownloader to your computer, follow these simple steps:
1. Connect your device to the computer: Use a USB cable to connect your iPhone or iPad to your computer. Ensure that both devices are recognized and connected.
2. Launch iTunes: Open iTunes on your computer and wait for it to detect your device.
3. Authorize your computer: If prompted, authorize your computer to access your iOS device. This step is necessary to transfer files.
4. Select your device: Click on your device’s icon on the top left corner of the iTunes window. This will open the summary page for your device.
5. Go to the File Sharing section: In the left sidebar of the summary page, click on “File Sharing.” This will display a list of apps that support file sharing.
6. Choose iDownloader: Scroll down the list of apps and click on “iDownloader” to reveal the files associated with the app on the right side of the window.
7. Select the files you want to transfer: Find the files you wish to transfer and highlight them. You can select multiple files by holding down the Ctrl (Windows) or Command (Mac) key while clicking on the files.
8. Transfer the files: Once you have selected the files, click on the “Save to” button at the bottom of the iDownloader file list. Choose a location on your computer to save the files.
9. Wait for the transfer to complete: The transfer may take some time, depending on the size of the files. Once it’s completed, you can disconnect your device from the computer.
10. Access the transferred files: Navigate to the location where you saved the transferred files on your computer. You can now open and use them as needed.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can all types of files be transferred from iDownloader to the computer?
Yes, iDownloader allows you to transfer various file types, including documents, videos, music, and more.
2. Are there any other methods to transfer files from iDownloader to a computer?
Besides iTunes, you can also use third-party file management software like iExplorer or iMazing to transfer files from iDownloader to your computer.
3. Can I transfer files wirelessly?
Yes, you can transfer files wirelessly using iTunes Wi-Fi Sync. Ensure both your device and computer are connected to the same Wi-Fi network, and follow the same steps mentioned above.
4. Is it necessary to have iDownloader installed on my device to transfer files?
Yes, you need to have iDownloader installed on your iOS device to access its files and transfer them to your computer.
5. Why should I authorize my computer on iTunes?
Authorizing your computer allows it to access and transfer files between your device and iTunes, ensuring a secure connection.
6. Can I transfer multiple files at once?
Yes, you can transfer multiple files at once by selecting them together using the Ctrl (Windows) or Command (Mac) key.
7. Are there any file size limitations for transferring?
No, there are no specific file size limitations when transferring files from iDownloader to your computer using iTunes.
8. Can I select entire folders for transfer?
Unfortunately, iTunes does not allow you to transfer entire folders from iDownloader to your computer. You need to select the individual files within the folders.
9. Will the transferred files remain on my device?
Yes, transferring files from iDownloader to your computer does not delete the files from your device. They will still be available within iDownloader.
10. Can I transfer files from iDownloader to a different computer?
Yes, you can transfer files from iDownloader to any authorized computer using iTunes. Simply connect your device, follow the steps mentioned above, and choose the new computer for file transfer.
11. Is it possible to transfer files from iDownloader directly to cloud storage?
Unfortunately, iDownloader does not have a direct feature to transfer files to cloud storage. Instead, you can transfer the files to your computer and manually upload them to your preferred cloud storage service.
12. Can I transfer files from iDownloader to a PC and Mac?
Yes, you can transfer files from iDownloader to both Windows PC and Mac computers using iTunes. The steps mentioned above apply to both platforms.
By following these easy steps, you can efficiently transfer files from iDownloader to your computer, allowing you to organize and access your files with ease. Whether you need to back up your documents, save captivating videos, or listen to your favorite music offline, the process is now within your reach.