How to transfer files from computer to iPhone 6s plus?

If you own an iPhone 6s Plus and want to transfer files from your computer to your device, there are several methods you can use. Whether you want to transfer photos, videos, music, or documents, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we will explore different ways to transfer files from your computer to your iPhone 6s Plus easily.
**1. iTunes File Transfer**
The most commonly used method to transfer files from a computer to an iPhone is through iTunes. Follow these steps to transfer files using iTunes:
Step 1: Connect your iPhone 6s Plus to your computer using a USB cable.
Step 2: Launch iTunes on your computer.
Step 3: Click on the device icon that appears in the iTunes window.
Step 4: Navigate to the relevant file category, such as music, videos, or photos.
Step 5: Select the files you want to transfer and click on the “Sync” button.
What if I don’t want to use iTunes?
If you prefer not to use iTunes, there are alternative methods available for transferring files from your computer to your iPhone 6s Plus. Some of these methods include:
**2. iCloud Drive**
You can use iCloud Drive to transfer files wirelessly between your computer and iPhone. Simply upload the files to iCloud Drive on your computer and access them on your iPhone using the iCloud Drive app.
**3. AirDrop**
AirDrop allows you to transfer files wirelessly between Apple devices. Enable AirDrop on both your computer and iPhone, then simply drag and drop the files to transfer them.
**4. Email**
If the file size is small, you can simply email the file to yourself and open it on your iPhone. However, this method is not recommended for larger files due to email attachment limitations.
**5. Cloud Storage Services**
Use cloud storage services like Dropbox, Google Drive, or OneDrive to upload your files on your computer and access them on your iPhone using the corresponding app.
**6. Third-Party Apps**
There are numerous third-party apps available on the App Store that allow easy file transfers from your computer to your iPhone. These apps usually require you to install a corresponding desktop app on your computer.
**7. Google Photos**
If you want to transfer photos and videos, Google Photos can be a great option. Upload your files to Google Photos on your computer and access them through the Google Photos app on your iPhone.
**8. USB Flash Drive**
You can use a USB flash drive with a lightning connector to transfer files directly between your computer and iPhone.
**9. iTunes Wi-Fi Sync**
Enable iTunes Wi-Fi Sync on your iPhone and computer to wirelessly transfer files without the need for a USB cable.
**10. File Transfer Apps**
There are multiple file transfer apps available on the App Store that allow you to transfer files from your computer to your iPhone using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connections.
**11. QR Code Scanners**
Some file transfer apps use QR codes to establish a connection between your computer and iPhone for easy file transfers.
**12. FTP Servers**
Setting up an FTP server on your computer and using an FTP client app on your iPhone allows for seamless file transfers over Wi-Fi.
These are just a few possible methods you can use to transfer files from your computer to your iPhone 6s Plus. Choose the method that works best for you based on your preferences and the type of files you want to transfer. Whether you choose to rely on iTunes, cloud services, or third-party apps, you can easily transfer files and enjoy them on your iPhone 6s Plus.