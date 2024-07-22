How to transfer files from computer to computer Windows 10?

Transferring files from one computer to another can be a cumbersome process, especially if you are unfamiliar with the tools and methods available. Luckily, Windows 10 provides several simple and efficient ways to transfer files between computers. In this article, we will explore these methods and guide you through the process.
Method 1: Transferring Files via External Storage Devices
One of the most common methods to transfer files between computers is by using external storage devices such as USB flash drives or external hard drives. Follow these steps:
1. Connect the external storage device (e.g. USB flash drive) to the computer from which you want to transfer the files.
2. Open File Explorer by pressing Windows key + E.
3. Locate and select the files or folders you want to transfer.
4. Right-click on the selected files/folders and choose the “Copy” option.
5. Go to your external storage device in File Explorer, right-click, and select “Paste” to transfer the files.
How to transfer files from computer to computer in Windows 10 using an external storage device: Connect the external storage device to the source computer, copy the desired files/folders, disconnect the device, connect it to the destination computer, and paste the files/folders into the desired location.
Method 2: Transferring Files via Homegroup (LAN)
Windows 10 allows you to set up a Homegroup, which enables easy file sharing between computers connected to the same Local Area Network (LAN). Here’s how to set it up:
1. Open the Control Panel from the Start menu.
2. In the Control Panel, select “Network and Internet” and then click on “Homegroup.”
3. Click on “Create a homegroup” and follow the on-screen instructions to set up a homegroup on your source computer.
4. On the destination computer, open the Control Panel, go to “Network and Internet” and click on “Homegroup.”
5. Click on “Join now” and follow the instructions to join the homegroup created on the source computer.
6. Once both computers are part of the same homegroup, you can access shared files by navigating to “File Explorer” and selecting “Homegroup” in the left-hand sidebar.
How to transfer files from computer to computer in Windows 10 using Homegroup: Set up a homegroup on the source computer, join the homegroup on the destination computer, and access shared files through the “Homegroup” option in File Explorer.
Method 3: Transferring Files via OneDrive
OneDrive is a cloud storage service provided by Microsoft. It allows you to store files online and access them from any device with an internet connection. Here’s how to transfer files using OneDrive:
1. Sign in to your Microsoft account or create one if you don’t have it already.
2. Install the OneDrive desktop app on both your source and destination computers.
3. Drag and drop the files you want to transfer into the OneDrive folder on your source computer.
4. Wait for the files to sync with the cloud (check the OneDrive icon in the system tray to ensure synchronization is complete).
5. On the destination computer, sign in to the same Microsoft account and install the OneDrive app.
6. Open the OneDrive folder on the destination computer to access the transferred files.
How to transfer files from computer to computer in Windows 10 using OneDrive: Upload files to your OneDrive from the source computer, ensure they’re synced with the cloud, and access them from the OneDrive folder on the destination computer.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer files directly between computers using a network cable?
Yes, you can use an Ethernet cable to directly connect two computers and transfer files. This method is known as a “peer-to-peer connection.”