How to transfer files from computer that won t boot?

Having a computer that won’t boot can be a frustrating situation, especially if you have important files that you need to access. Fortunately, there are several methods you can try to extract files from a non-booting computer. In this article, we will explore some effective solutions to help you transfer your files securely.
Method 1: Using a Live Linux USB
One of the most efficient ways to transfer files from a non-booting computer is by using a live Linux USB. Here’s how you can do it:
1. **Create a bootable Linux USB** by downloading a Linux distribution like Ubuntu and using a tool such as Rufus to create the bootable USB.
2. **Insert the USB drive** into the non-booting computer and restart it.
3. **Select the USB as the boot device** by accessing the BIOS menu. Typically, you can do this by pressing the F12, Esc, or Del key during startup.
4. **Boot into the Linux OS** and choose the “Try Ubuntu” option.
5. **Connect an external storage device** such as a USB drive or an external hard drive to the computer.
6. **Locate your files** on the non-booting computer’s hard drive and copy them to the external storage device.
Method 2: Removing the Hard Drive
If the non-booting computer is a desktop, you can consider removing the hard drive and connecting it to another computer to retrieve your files. Here’s what you need to do:
1. **Power off the non-booting computer** and unplug it from any power source.
2. **Open the case** of the computer by removing the screws or latches.
3. **Locate the hard drive** – it is usually a rectangular metal or plastic box connected to the motherboard with cables.
4. **Disconnect the cables** carefully from the hard drive and remove it from the computer.
5. **Connect the hard drive to another computer** using a SATA-to-USB adapter or by installing it as a secondary drive.
6. **Access your files** on the hard drive and copy them to the secondary computer or an external storage device.
12 FAQs
1. Can I use an external USB drive instead of a live Linux USB?
Yes, you can use an external USB drive as long as your non-booting computer allows booting from USB.
2. Can I use a macOS instead of Linux for the live USB method?
Yes, you can create a bootable macOS USB and follow a similar process to transfer files.
3. Can I access files on a non-booting laptop?
Yes, you can still access the laptop’s hard drive by removing it and connecting it to another computer.
4. Can I use an external hard drive enclosure to access files on a desktop’s hard drive?
Yes, an external hard drive enclosure allows you to connect the desktop’s hard drive to another computer via USB.
5. What should I do if my non-booting computer has a password?
You will need to enter the correct password to access your files, unless the hard drive is not encrypted.
6. Can I use a network connection to transfer files from a non-booting computer?
Yes, if the non-booting computer is connected to a local network, you can use file-sharing protocols to access and transfer files.
7. What precautions should I take while removing the hard drive from a computer?
Make sure to handle the hard drive with care, avoid static electricity, and follow proper grounding techniques to avoid damage.
8. Will removing the hard drive void my computer’s warranty?
Check your computer’s warranty terms, but in some cases, opening the case may void the warranty. Consider professional help if your computer is under warranty.
9. Can I use a different operating system instead of Linux?
Yes, you can use other operating systems like Windows or macOS if you are more comfortable with them.
10. Are there any software options to transfer files from a non-booting computer?
Yes, you can use file recovery software tools, like Recuva or TestDisk, to recover files from a non-booting computer.
11. Can I transfer files via cloud storage?
If you previously had cloud storage set up on your non-booting computer, you can use another device to access and retrieve your files.
12. Can I boot my non-booting computer from an external CD/DVD drive?
Yes, if your computer supports booting from external drives, you can create a bootable CD/DVD and follow a similar process to access and transfer your files.
Having a non-booting computer doesn’t mean losing access to your important files. By following the methods outlined above and considering alternative solutions, you can retrieve your files and safeguard your valuable data.