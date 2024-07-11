How to transfer files from computer that won t boot?

Having a computer that won’t boot can be a frustrating situation, especially if you have important files that you need to access. Fortunately, there are several methods you can try to extract files from a non-booting computer. In this article, we will explore some effective solutions to help you transfer your files securely.

Method 1: Using a Live Linux USB

One of the most efficient ways to transfer files from a non-booting computer is by using a live Linux USB. Here’s how you can do it:

1. **Create a bootable Linux USB** by downloading a Linux distribution like Ubuntu and using a tool such as Rufus to create the bootable USB.
2. **Insert the USB drive** into the non-booting computer and restart it.
3. **Select the USB as the boot device** by accessing the BIOS menu. Typically, you can do this by pressing the F12, Esc, or Del key during startup.
4. **Boot into the Linux OS** and choose the “Try Ubuntu” option.
5. **Connect an external storage device** such as a USB drive or an external hard drive to the computer.
6. **Locate your files** on the non-booting computer’s hard drive and copy them to the external storage device.

Method 2: Removing the Hard Drive

If the non-booting computer is a desktop, you can consider removing the hard drive and connecting it to another computer to retrieve your files. Here’s what you need to do:

1. **Power off the non-booting computer** and unplug it from any power source.
2. **Open the case** of the computer by removing the screws or latches.
3. **Locate the hard drive** – it is usually a rectangular metal or plastic box connected to the motherboard with cables.
4. **Disconnect the cables** carefully from the hard drive and remove it from the computer.
5. **Connect the hard drive to another computer** using a SATA-to-USB adapter or by installing it as a secondary drive.
6. **Access your files** on the hard drive and copy them to the secondary computer or an external storage device.

12 FAQs

**

1. Can I use an external USB drive instead of a live Linux USB?

**
Yes, you can use an external USB drive as long as your non-booting computer allows booting from USB.

**

2. Can I use a macOS instead of Linux for the live USB method?

**
Yes, you can create a bootable macOS USB and follow a similar process to transfer files.

**

3. Can I access files on a non-booting laptop?

**
Yes, you can still access the laptop’s hard drive by removing it and connecting it to another computer.

**

4. Can I use an external hard drive enclosure to access files on a desktop’s hard drive?

**
Yes, an external hard drive enclosure allows you to connect the desktop’s hard drive to another computer via USB.

**

5. What should I do if my non-booting computer has a password?

**
You will need to enter the correct password to access your files, unless the hard drive is not encrypted.

**

6. Can I use a network connection to transfer files from a non-booting computer?

**
Yes, if the non-booting computer is connected to a local network, you can use file-sharing protocols to access and transfer files.

**

7. What precautions should I take while removing the hard drive from a computer?

**
Make sure to handle the hard drive with care, avoid static electricity, and follow proper grounding techniques to avoid damage.

**

8. Will removing the hard drive void my computer’s warranty?

**
Check your computer’s warranty terms, but in some cases, opening the case may void the warranty. Consider professional help if your computer is under warranty.

**

9. Can I use a different operating system instead of Linux?

**
Yes, you can use other operating systems like Windows or macOS if you are more comfortable with them.

**

10. Are there any software options to transfer files from a non-booting computer?

**
Yes, you can use file recovery software tools, like Recuva or TestDisk, to recover files from a non-booting computer.

**

11. Can I transfer files via cloud storage?

**
If you previously had cloud storage set up on your non-booting computer, you can use another device to access and retrieve your files.

**

12. Can I boot my non-booting computer from an external CD/DVD drive?

**
Yes, if your computer supports booting from external drives, you can create a bootable CD/DVD and follow a similar process to access and transfer your files.

Having a non-booting computer doesn’t mean losing access to your important files. By following the methods outlined above and considering alternative solutions, you can retrieve your files and safeguard your valuable data.

