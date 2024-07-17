How to transfer file from computer to iPhone without internet?

Transferring files from your computer to your iPhone is usually a straightforward process using cloud services or USB cables. However, there may be situations where you don’t have an internet connection or an available cable. In such cases, you can still transfer files from your computer to your iPhone using alternative methods. In this article, we will explore various ways to facilitate this offline file transfer.
Using AirDrop
One of the easiest and most convenient ways to transfer files from your computer to your iPhone without internet is by using AirDrop, a built-in feature on Apple devices. To transfer files using AirDrop:
1. **Enable AirDrop**: Open the control center on your iPhone by swiping down from the top right corner or up on iPhone X and newer models. Long press on the network settings card and tap on the AirDrop icon to enable it.
2. **Set Visibility**: Choose the visibility settings from AirDrop settings. You can set it to “Contacts Only” or “Everyone” depending on your preferences.
3. **Transfer Files**: On your computer, locate the file you want to transfer to your iPhone. Right-click on the file, select “Share” or “Send To,” and choose your iPhone from the AirDrop options. Confirm the transfer on your iPhone, and the file will be saved in the relevant app.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I transfer any type of file using AirDrop?
Yes, AirDrop supports a wide range of file types, including photos, videos, documents, and more.
2. Do both devices need to be nearby to use AirDrop?
Yes, AirDrop requires both devices to be within close proximity for successful file transfer.
3. What if my computer doesn’t have AirDrop capabilities?
If your computer is not an Apple device or lacks AirDrop capabilities, you can use third-party apps like AnyTrans or MobileTrans to transfer files wirelessly.
4. Can I transfer multiple files simultaneously using AirDrop?
Yes, AirDrop allows you to transfer multiple files at once. Simply select all the files you want to transfer and follow the same steps mentioned earlier.
5. Is AirDrop available on all iPhones?
AirDrop is available on iPhones starting from iPhone 5 and newer models.
6. Is AirDrop a secure way to transfer files?
AirDrop uses encryption to ensure secure file transfer between devices. Additionally, you have control over the visibility settings to determine who can send you files.
7. What if I want to transfer files larger than what AirDrop allows?
For larger files, you can compress them using file compression software or split them into smaller parts before transferring via AirDrop.
8. Can I transfer files from multiple computers to one iPhone using AirDrop?
Yes, AirDrop allows you to transfer files from multiple computers to one iPhone. Simply follow the same steps for each computer.
9. Are there any file size limitations for AirDrop transfers?
AirDrop supports file transfers of various sizes. However, extremely large files may take longer to transfer.
10. Can I transfer files to multiple iPhones simultaneously using AirDrop?
Yes, AirDrop supports transferring files to multiple nearby iPhones at the same time. Select the iPhones from the AirDrop options when prompted.
11. Can I use AirDrop to transfer files between different Apple devices?
Yes, AirDrop enables file transfer between different Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Macs.
12. Are there any alternatives to AirDrop for offline file transfer?
Yes, other offline file transfer methods include using a USB cable, QR code scanning apps, or Bluetooth file transfer apps to move files between your computer and iPhone.
By following these instructions and utilizing AirDrop or other offline file transfer methods, you can easily transfer files from your computer to your iPhone without the need for an internet connection. Enjoy seamless file sharing and access your important documents, media files, and more on your iPhone whenever you need them.