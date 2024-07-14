How to transfer favorites from edge to another computer?

If you’re thinking about switching to a new computer or just want to sync your Microsoft Edge browser favorites across multiple devices, you’re in luck! Transferring your favorites from Edge to another computer is a relatively simple process. In this article, we’ll walk you through the necessary steps to ensure a smooth transition and have your bookmarks readily available on your new device.
Step 1: Exporting bookmarks from Edge
1. **Launch Microsoft Edge on your current computer** and click on the three-dot menu located at the upper-right corner of the browser.
2. In the drop-down menu, select **”Settings”** and click on **”Import from another browser”**.
3. You will be redirected to the **”Import or export”** settings page. Click on **”Export to file”**.
4. A file explorer window will appear. **Choose a location on your computer to save the exported bookmarks file**.
5. Before saving the file, you have the option to rename it. **Give the file an identifiable name** so that it’s easy to locate later.
6. Finally, click on **”Save”** to export your favorites as an HTML file.
Step 2: Importing bookmarks to Edge
1. **Turn on your new computer** and install Microsoft Edge if it’s not already pre-installed.
2. **Launch Microsoft Edge** on your new computer and click on the three-dot menu.
3. From the drop-down menu, select **”Settings”** and then click on **”Import from file”** under the “Favorites” section.
4. In the file explorer window that appears, **locate and select the exported bookmarks HTML file from your previous computer**.
5. Once you’ve selected the file, click on **”Open”** to initiate the import process.
6. Microsoft Edge will then **import all the bookmarks from the HTML file**, and you should see your favorites appear in the browser.
Additional Faqs:
1. Can I import my favorites from non-Microsoft browsers to Microsoft Edge?
Yes, Microsoft Edge allows you to import favorites not only from other Microsoft browsers like Internet Explorer but also from popular browsers such as Chrome and Firefox.
2. Can I export my favorites from Microsoft Edge to a different web browser?
Unfortunately, the export feature in Microsoft Edge only allows you to export bookmarks to an HTML file, which can then be imported into other browsers using their respective import features.
3. Is it possible to sync bookmarks across multiple devices without exporting and importing?
Yes, Microsoft Edge offers a syncing feature through your Microsoft account, allowing you to automatically sync your bookmarks across all devices with Edge installed. Simply sign in to your Microsoft account within the browser.
4. How do I sign in to my Microsoft account in Microsoft Edge?
To sign in to your Microsoft account, open Microsoft Edge, click on the three-dot menu, select “Settings,” and then click on “Profiles” in the left sidebar. From there, you can either sign in to an existing account or create a new one.
5. Can I import my favorites to Microsoft Edge on a Mac computer?
Yes, Microsoft Edge is available for Mac computers, and the process of importing favorites from another computer remains the same as explained in this article.
6. Will my browsing history and saved passwords be imported along with the favorites?
No, the export and import process specifically applies to bookmarks and favorites. Browsing history and saved passwords need to be manually transferred or synced through other means.
7. Can I import bookmarks from a mobile version of Microsoft Edge?
Yes, you can export bookmarks from the mobile version of Microsoft Edge (iOS or Android) and import them into the desktop version of Edge using the same steps as mentioned above.
8. Are there any limitations on the number of bookmarks that can be transferred?
There are generally no limitations on the number of bookmarks you can transfer, as long as the HTML file size is within the limits set by the system or the software you are using.
9. Can I export individual folders from my bookmarks?
No, the export feature in Microsoft Edge exports all your bookmarks as a single HTML file. It does not allow for exporting individual folders or selected bookmarks.
10. Can I export bookmarks even if I am not connected to the internet?
Yes, the export process can be done entirely offline, as it does not rely on an internet connection. However, you will need an internet connection to import the bookmarks on the new computer.
11. What should I do if the imported bookmarks don’t appear as expected?
If your imported bookmarks don’t show up as expected, ensure that you followed the steps correctly. Try repeating the import process, making sure to select the correct HTML file. If the issue persists, you may need to contact Microsoft support for further assistance.
12. Is it necessary to have administrative rights to perform these steps?
No, administrative rights are not typically required to export or import bookmarks in Microsoft Edge. These steps should work seamlessly for regular user accounts as well.