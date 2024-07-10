How to transfer endnote license from one computer to another?

EndNote is a powerful reference management software that allows researchers and academics to organize, search, and cite their sources easily. If you have recently purchased a new computer or wish to transfer your EndNote license from one computer to another, this article will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to do so effectively. So, let’s get started!
Transferring your EndNote license to a new computer is a simple process that can be done in just a few steps:
1. **Deactivate EndNote on the old computer:** Open EndNote and go to the “Help” menu. Select “Deactivate EndNote” and follow the prompts to deactivate your license on the old computer.
2. **Uninstall EndNote on the old computer:** Go to the “Control Panel” on your computer and select “Uninstall a program” (or “Add or Remove Programs” in older versions of Windows). Locate EndNote in the list of installed programs, right-click on it, and select “Uninstall” to remove EndNote from your old computer.
3. **Install EndNote on the new computer:** If you haven’t done so already, download and install EndNote on your new computer. You can obtain the installation files from the official EndNote website or use the installation media provided with your EndNote purchase.
4. **Activate EndNote on the new computer:** Open EndNote on the new computer, and you will be prompted to enter your product key. Enter the key, and click on “Next” to proceed with the activation process. Follow the instructions on the screen to complete the activation.
5. **Transfer your library and preferences:** If you wish to transfer your EndNote library and preferences from the old computer to the new one, you can do so by copying the relevant files. On the old computer, locate the EndNote library file (usually with the extension “.enl”) and any associated data folder. Copy these files to an external storage device, such as a USB drive. Then, on the new computer, open EndNote and use the “File” > “Open” option to open the library file and point EndNote to the data folder.
Congratulations! You have successfully transferred your EndNote license to a new computer and can continue using the software without any interruptions.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer my EndNote license to multiple computers simultaneously?
No, the EndNote license allows installation on a limited number of computers (usually one or two). You need to deactivate the license on one computer before activating it on another.
2. What happens if I forget to deactivate my EndNote license on the old computer?
If you forget to deactivate your EndNote license, you might encounter difficulties activating it on the new computer. In such cases, it is recommended to contact EndNote support for further assistance.
3. Can I transfer my EndNote library from a Windows computer to a Mac and vice versa?
Yes, you can transfer an EndNote library from a Windows computer to a Mac and vice versa. However, you may encounter slight compatibility issues due to differences in file paths and system requirements.
4. Is it necessary to uninstall EndNote from the old computer?
While it is not mandatory to uninstall EndNote from the old computer, it is recommended to do so to avoid any potential conflicts or licensing issues.
5. Can I transfer my EndNote license to a different version of the software?
Transferring an EndNote license to a different version of the software might not be possible. Make sure to check the license terms and compatibility information provided by the software vendor.
6. Is there any limit on the number of times I can transfer my EndNote license?
The number of times you can transfer your EndNote license may vary depending on the license type and the specific terms and conditions set by the software vendor. Refer to the EndNote documentation or contact support for more information.
7. Can I transfer my EndNote license to a friend or colleague?
EndNote licenses are typically meant for single users and are not transferable to other individuals. Make sure to check the licensing agreement for specific terms and conditions.
8. Will transferring my EndNote license delete my library on the old computer?
Transferring the EndNote license does not delete your library on the old computer unless you specifically choose to uninstall EndNote or delete the library files.
9. What should I do if I encounter any errors during the license transfer process?
If you encounter any errors during the license transfer process, it is advisable to contact EndNote support for troubleshooting and assistance.
10. Can I use EndNote on both my desktop and laptop simultaneously?
Depending on your license type, it may be possible to use EndNote on both your desktop and laptop simultaneously. However, you may need to check the terms and conditions of your specific license.
11. Can I transfer my EndNote license to a virtual machine or a remote desktop environment?
Transferring an EndNote license to a virtual machine or a remote desktop environment may not be permitted. It is recommended to review the license agreement or contact the software vendor for further clarification.
12. Can I transfer my EndNote license to a different operating system?
The ability to transfer an EndNote license to a different operating system may depend on the software version and license type. You should check the compatibility information provided by the vendor or contact support for more information.