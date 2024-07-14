How to transfer edge bookmarks to another computer?

Microsoft Edge is a popular web browser that comes pre-installed on Windows computers. If you have been using Edge as your primary browser and have accumulated a collection of bookmarks that you don’t want to lose, transferring them to another computer is essential. Fortunately, the process of transferring Edge bookmarks to another computer is relatively simple. In this article, we will guide you through the necessary steps to ensure a smooth and seamless transfer of your bookmarks.
Backing up Your Edge Bookmarks
Before we delve into the process of transferring Edge bookmarks, it is essential to create a backup. This backup copy will serve as a safety net in case anything goes wrong during the transfer. Here is how you can create a backup of your Edge bookmarks:
1. Launch the Microsoft Edge browser on your computer.
2. Click on the three horizontal dots in the top-right corner of the browser window to open the menu.
3. From the menu, select “Favorites” and then click on “Manage favorites.”
4. In the Favorites window that appears, click on “Settings” at the bottom-left corner.
5. In the Settings menu, click on “Import or export.”
6. Select “Export to file” and click on “Next.”
7. Choose a location on your computer where you want to save the backup file, give it a name, and click on “Save.”
8. Congratulations! You have now created a backup copy of your Edge bookmarks.
Transferring Edge Bookmarks to Another Computer
Once you have created a backup of your Edge bookmarks, it’s time to transfer them to your new computer. Follow these steps to achieve a successful transfer:
1. Locate the backup file you created on your previous computer.
2. Copy the backup file to an external storage device such as a USB flash drive or an external hard drive.
3. Connect the external storage device to your new computer.
4. Launch Microsoft Edge on your new computer.
5. Click on the three horizontal dots in the top-right corner of the browser window to open the menu.
6. From the menu, select “Favorites” and then click on “Manage favorites.”
7. In the Favorites window that appears, click on “Settings” at the bottom-left corner.
8. In the Settings menu, click on “Import or export.”
9. Select “Import from file” and click on “Next.”
10. Browse your computer and locate the backup file you copied earlier from the previous computer.
11. Select the backup file and click on “Open.”
12. Microsoft Edge will now import your bookmarks from the backup file, and you will see them appear in your browser.
How to Export Edge bookmarks to a different browser?
To transfer your Edge bookmarks to a different browser, you need to export them from Edge and then import them into the desired browser. Each browser has its own process for importing bookmarks, so refer to the specific browser’s documentation for detailed instructions.
How to transfer Edge bookmarks to another user account on the same computer?
To transfer Edge bookmarks to another user account on the same computer, you can follow the steps mentioned above. However, instead of copying the backup file to an external storage device, simply copy it to a location that the other user account can access.
Can you transfer Edge bookmarks from a Windows computer to a Mac?
Unfortunately, you cannot directly transfer Edge bookmarks from a Windows computer to a Mac. Edge is not available natively for Mac, but you can use alternative methods like exporting bookmarks to different browsers that are accessible on both platforms.
Can I transfer Edge bookmarks without using an external storage device?
Yes, if both computers are on the same network, you can transfer Edge bookmarks by sharing the backup file over the network. Save the backup file on the source computer, then access it from the destination computer for import.
What happens to my existing bookmarks on the destination computer during the transfer?
When you import Edge bookmarks to a new computer, they will be added to your existing bookmarks. If there are any conflicting bookmarks (same bookmark present in both places), Edge will ask you whether to replace the existing one or keep both.
Can I transfer Edge bookmarks without logging in to my Microsoft account?
Yes, the process of transferring Edge bookmarks does not require you to log in to your Microsoft account. It solely depends on the backup file you create and transfer.
Will the transfer of Edge bookmarks affect my browsing history?
No, the transfer of Edge bookmarks does not affect your browsing history. The bookmarks are separate from your browsing history and will remain unaffected.
What should I do if the imported bookmarks are not appearing in Edge?
If the imported bookmarks are not visible in Edge, try restarting the browser and checking the favorites list again. If the problem persists, ensure that you followed the import process correctly and that the backup file is not corrupt.
Can I transfer Edge bookmarks to a different device like a smartphone or tablet?
The process mentioned in this article is specifically for transferring Edge bookmarks between computers. To transfer bookmarks to a smartphone or tablet, you may need to sync your Edge bookmarks with a compatible browser on that device or use browser-specific methods like cloud syncing.
Can I transfer Edge bookmarks if I have multiple profiles or users?
Each profile or user account on Edge has its own set of bookmarks. To transfer bookmarks for a specific profile, make sure you are logged in to that profile and follow the steps mentioned in this article.
Is it possible to transfer Edge bookmarks if I have a different version of Edge installed on the destination computer?
The process of transferring Edge bookmarks remains the same irrespective of the version of Edge installed on the destination computer. You can import the bookmarks into any version of Edge that supports bookmarks.