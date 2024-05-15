How to transfer edge bookmarks from one computer to another?

Transferring your browser bookmarks from one computer to another can be a cumbersome task, especially if you rely on Microsoft Edge as your primary web browser. However, with a few simple steps, you can easily transfer your Edge bookmarks to a new computer. In this article, we will guide you through the process, ensuring a seamless transition between devices.
Exporting Bookmarks
Before you can transfer your Edge bookmarks, you first need to export them from your current computer:
1. Launch Microsoft Edge
Open Microsoft Edge on the computer from which you want to export your bookmarks.
2. Click on the Settings Menu
Click on the three-dot menu icon located at the top-right corner of the browser window. From the drop-down menu that appears, select “Settings.”
3. Open the Favorites Settings
In the Settings menu, click on “Favorites.” This will open a new page with additional options related to your bookmarks.
4. Export Bookmarks
In the Favorites settings page, locate the section titled “Import or Export.” Click on the “Export to file” button. A file explorer window will appear, allowing you to choose the location where you want to save the exported bookmark file. Select a suitable location and save the file.
5. Copy the Exported File
Once the export process is complete, copy the exported bookmark file to an external storage device such as a USB flash drive or upload it to a cloud storage service for easy access from your new computer.
Importing Bookmarks
After exporting your Edge bookmarks from your old computer, follow these steps to import them into Microsoft Edge on your new computer:
1. Launch Microsoft Edge on the New Computer
On your new computer, open Microsoft Edge.
2. Access the Import Menu
Click on the three-dot menu icon located at the top-right corner of the browser window. From the drop-down menu, select “Settings.”
3. Open the Favorites Settings
In the Settings menu, click on “Favorites” to navigate to the Favorites settings page.
4. Import Bookmarks
Under the “Import” section, click on the “Import from file” button. A file explorer window will appear, allowing you to browse for the bookmark file you exported earlier. Locate the file and click “Open” to begin the import process.
5. Verify Imported Bookmarks
Once the import process is complete, Microsoft Edge will automatically incorporate your bookmarks into its system. Verify that the bookmarks have been imported correctly by checking your favorites list.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I export my Edge bookmarks to a file without opening Microsoft Edge?
Unfortunately, there is no way to export Edge bookmarks without launching the browser. You must open Microsoft Edge and follow the steps outlined above to export your bookmarks.
Can I only transfer my Edge bookmarks from a Windows computer to another Windows computer?
No, you can transfer your Edge bookmarks from a Windows computer to another Windows computer, or even to a Mac computer that has Microsoft Edge installed.
Can I export and import Edge bookmarks using a different browser?
No, the export and import functions are specific to Microsoft Edge. You cannot use a different browser to transfer your Edge bookmarks.
Can I export and import Edge bookmarks from and to different versions of Microsoft Edge?
Yes, you can export bookmarks from an older version of Microsoft Edge and import them into a newer version, as well as export bookmarks from a newer version and import them into an older version.
Does the export and import process erase existing bookmarks?
No, importing bookmarks into Microsoft Edge does not delete any existing bookmarks. It simply adds the imported bookmarks to your existing collection.
Can I transfer Edge bookmarks between user accounts on the same computer?
Yes, you can transfer Edge bookmarks between user accounts on the same computer by exporting the bookmarks from one account and importing them into another.
Can I import Edge bookmarks into a different browser?
No, the import function in Microsoft Edge is specifically designed to import bookmarks from a file created by Edge. It cannot be used to import bookmarks into a different browser.
Can I export and import bookmarks on a mobile version of Microsoft Edge?
Currently, the export and import functions are only available on desktop versions of Microsoft Edge. Mobile versions do not have built-in export or import options for bookmarks.
Can I export my Edge bookmarks to a specific folder or just as a file?
When exporting your Edge bookmarks, they are saved as a file in HTML format that contains all the bookmark data. You cannot export bookmarks to a specific folder location within the browser.
Can I export and import Edge bookmarks without an internet connection?
Yes, the export and import processes for Edge bookmarks can be done offline, as they do not require an active internet connection. However, you will need an internet connection to download and install Microsoft Edge itself.
Can I export and import Edge bookmarks if I am using a browser sync service?
If you have enabled browser syncing in Microsoft Edge, your bookmarks should already be synced and available on any device where you have signed in with your Microsoft account. In this case, manual export and import may not be necessary.
Are there any limitations on the size or number of bookmarks that can be exported or imported?
As of now, there are no specific limitations on the size or number of bookmarks that you can export or import using Microsoft Edge. However, it’s always a good practice to keep your bookmark file size reasonable for better performance.