How to transfer ebooks from iPhone to computer using itunes?

If you have a collection of eBooks stored on your iPhone and would like to transfer them to your computer for backup or easier reading, iTunes can help you accomplish this task. With its file-sharing feature, iTunes allows you to transfer eBooks and various other types of files between your iOS device and your computer. In this article, we will guide you through the process of transferring eBooks from your iPhone to your computer using iTunes.
The Step-by-Step Guide
To transfer eBooks from your iPhone to your computer using iTunes, follow the simple steps below:
**Step 1:** Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
**Step 2:** Launch iTunes on your computer if it doesn’t open automatically after connecting your iPhone.
**Step 3:** In the iTunes interface, click on the device icon located in the upper-left corner of the window.
**Step 4:** In the left sidebar of the device summary page, click on “File Sharing”.
**Step 5:** Select the app that contains the eBooks you wish to transfer. Typically, this will be an eBook reading app such as iBooks or Kindle.
**Step 6:** On the right side of the iTunes window, you will see a list of documents associated with the selected app.
**Step 7:** Locate the eBooks you want to transfer and click on them to highlight.
**Step 8:** Click on the “Save to” button and select a folder on your computer where you wish to save the eBooks. Alternatively, you can drag and drop the selected eBooks directly to a folder on your computer.
**Step 9:** Wait for the transfer to complete. The speed of the transfer will depend on the number and size of the eBooks you are transferring.
**Step 10:** After the transfer is finished, you can safely disconnect your iPhone from your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I transfer eBooks from an iPhone to a Windows computer?
Yes, you can transfer eBooks from your iPhone to both Windows and Mac computers using iTunes.
Q2: Do I need to have iBooks or any other specific eBook app on my iPhone to transfer eBooks?
Yes, you need to have an eBook reader app such as iBooks, Kindle, or any other compatible app installed on your iPhone.
Q3: Will transferring eBooks from my iPhone to my computer delete them from my iPhone?
No, the transfer process does not delete eBooks from your iPhone. It only creates a copy on your computer.
Q4: Can I transfer eBooks purchased from the Apple Books Store?
Yes, you can transfer eBooks purchased from the Apple Books Store, as well as other eBooks imported or downloaded to your iPhone.
Q5: Can I transfer eBooks from my computer to my iPhone using the same process?
No, this process is specifically for transferring eBooks from iPhone to computer. To transfer eBooks from your computer to your iPhone, you can use iTunes or other file transfer methods.
Q6: Can I transfer eBooks using a Wi-Fi connection instead of a USB cable?
No, iTunes requires a USB connection between your iPhone and computer to transfer files, including eBooks.
Q7: Are there any file size limitations for transferring eBooks?
As long as you have sufficient storage space on your computer, there are no specific file size limitations for transferring eBooks using iTunes.
Q8: Can I transfer eBooks to a specific folder on my computer?
Yes, when saving the eBooks from iTunes, you can choose a specific folder on your computer to save them.
Q9: Can I transfer eBooks to multiple computers from the same iPhone?
Yes, you can transfer eBooks from the same iPhone to multiple computers using iTunes.
Q10: Can I transfer eBooks directly to an external storage device connected to my computer?
Yes, once the eBooks are saved on your computer, you can move them to an external storage device like a USB drive, external hard drive, or cloud storage.
Q11: Is there any risk of data loss during the eBook transfer process?
If you follow the instructions correctly, there is no risk of data loss during the eBook transfer process using iTunes.
Q12: Can I transfer eBooks from my iPhone to a computer without using iTunes?
Yes, you can use third-party software or cloud storage services to transfer eBooks from your iPhone to a computer without relying on iTunes.