How to Transfer DVD to External Hard Drive on Mac?
If you are looking for a way to transfer your DVD collection to an external hard drive on your Mac, you have come to the right place. Whether you want to free up space on your shelves, preserve your DVD collection digitally, or make your movies portable, transferring DVDs to an external hard drive is a convenient solution. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to transfer your DVDs to an external hard drive on a Mac.
1. What do I need to transfer DVDs to an external hard drive on Mac?
To transfer your DVDs to an external hard drive on Mac, you will need a Mac computer, an external hard drive, and a DVD ripping software.
2. Can I use the built-in DVD player on Mac to transfer the DVDs?
No, the built-in DVD player on Mac cannot directly transfer the contents of DVDs to an external hard drive. You will need specialized DVD ripping software for that.
3. How can I find a good DVD ripping software for Mac?
There are various DVD ripping software options available for Mac such as HandBrake, MacX DVD Ripper, and MakeMKV. You can choose the one that suits your requirements and preferences.
4. What is the best format to save the ripped DVDs?
The most widely compatible format to save the ripped DVDs is MP4. It offers good video and audio quality while maintaining a reasonable file size.
5. How much space do I need on my external hard drive to transfer DVDs?
The amount of space you will need on your external hard drive depends on the size and number of DVDs you want to transfer. On average, a standard DVD occupies around 4.7GB of space. So, plan your external hard drive’s capacity accordingly.
6. How to transfer DVD to an external hard drive using HandBrake?
First, download and install HandBrake on your Mac. Then, insert the DVD you want to transfer, open HandBrake, select the DVD as the source, choose the desired output settings such as format and quality, and finally start the ripping process.
7. How long does it take to transfer a DVD to an external hard drive?
The time required to transfer a DVD to an external hard drive depends on various factors such as the speed of your Mac, the speed of your external hard drive, and the length and quality of the DVD. It can range from a few minutes to over an hour.
8. Can I transfer copy-protected DVDs to an external hard drive?
Some DVD ripping software, like MacX DVD Ripper, can bypass copy protection on DVDs. However, it is important to note that bypassing copy protection might violate copyright laws in some countries.
9. Can I organize the ripped DVD files on my external hard drive?
Yes, you can organize the ripped DVD files on your external hard drive just like you would organize any other files. Create folders, name them accordingly, and arrange your movies by genre, series, or any other classification.
10. Can I access the ripped DVDs directly from the external hard drive?
Yes, once you have transferred the DVDs to your external hard drive, you can access them directly by connecting the hard drive to your Mac and opening the corresponding folder containing the ripped files.
11. Can I play the ripped DVDs on other devices?
Yes, you can play the ripped DVDs on other devices as long as they support the file format in which you saved the files. MP4 files, in particular, are widely supported across various devices and media players.
12. Can I delete the original DVDs after transferring them to an external hard drive?
It is up to you whether you want to keep the original DVDs after transferring them to an external hard drive. If you have successfully transferred and verified the data, you can choose to store or discard them based on your preference and space constraints.
In Conclusion
Transferring your DVD collection to an external hard drive on a Mac is a practical way to free up space and keep your movies digitally organized. With the help of the right DVD ripping software, you can easily convert and transfer your DVDs, making them accessible on multiple devices. Follow the steps mentioned in this article, and you’ll be able to enjoy your movie collection without the hassle of physical discs.