How to transfer downloaded music from computer to iPhone 6?

Introduction
Transferring downloaded music from your computer to your iPhone 6 can be a simple task if you know the right steps to follow. Whether you’ve recently purchased music from an online store, downloaded tracks from a website, or ripped songs from CDs, this article will guide you on the easiest and most efficient methods to transfer music to your iPhone 6.
Using iTunes to Transfer Music
One of the most commonly used methods to transfer music is through iTunes. Follow these steps to easily transfer your downloaded music from your computer to your iPhone 6:
Step 1: Connect your iPhone 6 to your computer
Using a USB cable, connect your iPhone 6 to your computer.
Step 2: Launch iTunes
Open iTunes on your computer. If you don’t already have iTunes installed, download and install it from the Apple website.
Step 3: Add your downloaded music to iTunes
Click “File” in the top left corner of iTunes, then select “Add File to Library” or “Add Folder to Library”. Locate the downloaded music on your computer and select it to import it into iTunes.
Step 4: Sync your iPhone 6 with iTunes
In the iTunes interface, click on the small iPhone icon located near the top left corner. Then, click on the “Music” tab on the left sidebar. Check the box labeled “Sync Music” and choose either the “Entire music library” or selected playlists, artists, albums, or genres.
Step 5: Transfer the music to your iPhone 6
Click the “Apply” or “Sync” button on the bottom right corner of the iTunes interface to start the transfer process. The downloaded music will now be transferred from your computer to your iPhone 6.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I transfer music from my computer to the iPhone 6 without using iTunes?
Yes, there are alternative methods such as using third-party apps like Dropbox or Google Play Music, or transferring music through email or AirDrop.
Do I need an internet connection to transfer music from my computer to the iPhone 6?
No, an internet connection is not required. You can transfer music directly from your computer to your iPhone 6 using a USB cable.
Can I transfer music from a Windows computer to an iPhone 6?
Yes, the process is the same regardless of whether you’re using a Windows or Mac computer.
What audio file formats are supported by the iPhone 6?
The iPhone 6 supports a variety of audio file formats, including MP3, AAC, WAV, and AIFF.
How can I transfer music to my iPhone 6 if I don’t have a USB cable?
If you don’t have a USB cable, you can use wireless transfer methods such as Wi-Fi syncing, Bluetooth, or using cloud storage services like iCloud or Google Drive.
Do I need to have iCloud Music Library enabled to transfer music to my iPhone 6?
No, enabling iCloud Music Library is not necessary for transferring music from your computer to your iPhone 6 using iTunes.
Can I transfer downloaded music from a different computer to my iPhone 6?
Yes, you can transfer music downloaded from a different computer to your iPhone 6 by following the same steps mentioned using the new computer’s iTunes.
What if I receive an error message when transferring music to my iPhone 6?
If you encounter an error message, ensure that you have the latest version of iTunes installed and update your iPhone to the latest iOS version.
Can I transfer music to my iPhone 6 without losing my existing music?
Yes, by selecting the appropriate options in iTunes, you can either transfer individual songs or add new music without removing the existing music on your iPhone.
Can I download music directly to my iPhone 6 without using a computer?
Yes, there are numerous music streaming apps available on the App Store that allow you to download music directly to your iPhone 6.
Can I transfer music from a Mac computer to an iPhone 6?
Yes, the process is the same regardless of whether you’re using a Mac or Windows computer.
Can I transfer music files other than MP3 to my iPhone 6?
Yes, the iPhone 6 supports various audio file formats, as long as they are compatible with iTunes.
What if I want to transfer music purchased from iTunes Store to my iPhone 6?
If you have purchased music from the iTunes Store, it will automatically be available for download on your iPhone 6. Simply sign in with your Apple ID on your iPhone to access your purchased music.