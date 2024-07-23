How to transfer downloaded movies from computer to ipad?

If you’re fond of watching movies on your iPad and have downloaded some on your computer, you might be wondering how to transfer them to your iPad for a more convenient viewing experience. With a few simple steps, you can easily transfer your downloaded movies from your computer to your iPad. This article will guide you through the process and provide answers to some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
The Steps to Transfer Downloaded Movies from Computer to iPad:
1. **Connect your iPad to your computer:** Start by connecting your iPad to your computer using the USB cable that came with your device.
2. **Launch iTunes:** After connecting your iPad, launch the iTunes software on your computer. If you don’t have iTunes installed, you can download it from the Apple website and install it on your computer.
3. **Authorize your computer:** Once iTunes is open, authorize your computer to access your iPad by clicking on “Account” in the menu bar, selecting “Authorizations,” and then “Authorize This Computer.” Enter your Apple ID and password to complete the authorization process.
4. **Add the movies to your iTunes Library:** To transfer your downloaded movies, you need to add them to your iTunes Library. Click on “File” in the menu bar, select “Add File to Library” or “Add Folder to Library,” and choose the downloaded movies from your computer.
5. **Create a playlist:** If you want to organize your movies, you can create a playlist in iTunes. Click on “File” in the menu bar, select “New” and then “Playlist.” Name your playlist and drag the downloaded movies into it.
6. **Sync your iPad:** After you have added the movies to your iTunes Library, it’s time to sync your iPad. Click on the iPad icon that appears in the upper-left corner of the iTunes window. Then, choose the “Movies” tab from the sidebar.
7. **Select the movies:** Check the box next to “Sync Movies” to enable movie syncing. You can choose to sync all movies or selected movies. If you choose the latter, select the playlist you created or specific movies you want to transfer.
8. **Apply the changes:** Once you have selected the movies, click on the “Apply” or “Sync” button at the bottom-right corner of the iTunes window. The selected movies will begin transferring from your computer to your iPad.
9. **Wait for the transfer to complete:** The transfer process may take some time, depending on the size of the movies and the speed of your computer. Ensure that your iPad remains connected to your computer until the transfer is complete.
10. **Eject your iPad:** Once the transfer is finished, you can safely eject your iPad from your computer. To do this, click on the eject icon next to your iPad’s name in the sidebar of iTunes.
11. **Enjoy your movies on your iPad:** Now that the movies are successfully transferred, you can disconnect your iPad from your computer and enjoy watching your downloaded movies on your iPad’s screen.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How can I transfer movies from my PC to my iPad without using iTunes?
There are third-party applications available, such as VLC for Mobile or WALTR 2, that allow you to transfer movies from your computer to your iPad without using iTunes.
2. Can I transfer movies from a Mac to my iPad?
Yes, the process is similar whether you have a Mac or a Windows PC. Simply follow the steps outlined above.
3. Do I need an internet connection to transfer movies from my computer to my iPad?
No, an internet connection is not required to transfer movies from your computer to your iPad using iTunes.
4. Can I transfer movies wirelessly from my computer to my iPad?
Yes, if your iPad and computer are connected to the same Wi-Fi network, you can transfer movies wirelessly using apps like AirDrop, Dropbox, or Google Drive.
5. What movie formats are supported by the iPad?
The iPad supports various video formats, including MP4, M4V, MOV, AVI, and MKV. However, it’s advisable to use the MP4 format for better compatibility.
6. Can I watch the transferred movies offline?
Yes, once the movies are transferred to your iPad, you can watch them offline without an internet connection.
7. How much storage space do I need on my iPad to transfer movies?
The required storage space depends on the size of the movies. Ensure that you have enough available space on your iPad before transferring the movies.
8. Can I transfer movies purchased from iTunes Store?
Movies purchased from the iTunes Store can be directly downloaded and accessed on your iPad without the need for manual transfer.
9. What if my downloaded movies are not in a compatible format?
If your downloaded movies are not in a compatible format, you can use video conversion software, such as HandBrake or VLC, to convert them to a supported format before transferring.
10. Can I transfer movies from an external hard drive to my iPad?
Yes, you can transfer movies from external hard drives to your iPad by connecting the external drive to your computer and following the above steps.
11. Is there a limit to the number of movies I can transfer to my iPad?
The storage capacity of your iPad determines the limit. Ensure you have sufficient space available for the movies you want to transfer.
12. Can I transfer movies from multiple computers to my iPad?
Yes, you can transfer movies from multiple authorized computers to your iPad, as long as the movies are added to your iTunes Library on each computer.