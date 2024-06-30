How to transfer downloaded books from phone to pc computer?

Many people prefer reading books on their phones due to the convenience it offers. However, sometimes it is more comfortable to read on a larger screen, like a PC computer. If you have downloaded books on your phone and want to transfer them to your PC computer, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step.
Using USB Cable:
One of the easiest and most common methods to transfer downloaded books from a phone to a PC computer is by using a USB cable. Here’s a simplified guide on how to do it:
1. **Connect your phone to your PC using a USB cable**. Ensure that both devices are recognized and connected properly.
2. On your phone, open the file manager app and navigate to the location where the downloaded book is stored. Usually, it is in the “Downloads” folder or a dedicated e-book folder.
3. **Locate the book you want to transfer**. Long press on the file to select it.
4. Look for the “Share” or “Send” option and tap on it. Then, select “File transfer” or “MTP mode” when prompted.
5. Now, switch to your PC computer. Open the file explorer (Windows key + E) and **navigate to the connected phone**. It is usually listed under “This PC” or as a separate device.
6. Double click on your phone to open it. Then, locate the downloaded book file and **copy it** (Ctrl + C).
7. **Navigate to the desired location on your PC computer where you want to transfer the book**. It can be a dedicated e-book folder or any other suitable location.
8. **Paste the copied file** (Ctrl + V) into the destination folder on your PC computer.
Congratulations! You have successfully transferred the downloaded book from your phone to your PC computer using a USB cable.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I transfer books from my iPhone to a PC computer?
Yes, you can transfer books from an iPhone to a PC computer using the iTunes software.
2. Are there any wireless methods to transfer books?
Yes, you can use cloud storage services like Google Drive or Dropbox to upload the book on your phone and then download it on your PC computer.
3. How can I transfer books from an Android phone to a Mac computer?
You can use Android File Transfer, a software specifically designed for transferring files between Android devices and Mac computers.
4. What if my phone doesn’t have a file manager app?
You can download a file manager app from the app store, such as ES File Explorer for Android or Files by Google.
5. Do I need to have any special software on my PC computer?
No, you can transfer files from your phone to a PC computer using the default file explorer. However, using specialized software like iTunes or Android File Transfer may provide additional features.
6. Can I transfer books from a Windows Phone to a PC computer?
Yes, you can transfer books from a Windows Phone to a PC computer using the Windows Phone app for desktop.
7. Is it possible to transfer multiple books at once?
Yes, you can select multiple books in the file manager app on your phone and transfer them all to your PC computer simultaneously.
8. Can I transfer books to a specific e-book reader software on my PC computer?
Yes, once the book is transferred to your PC computer, you can open it with any compatible e-book reader software installed on your system.
9. How much time does it take to transfer a book?
The transfer time depends on the size of the book and the speed of the USB connection. Generally, it takes a few seconds to a couple of minutes.
10. Can I transfer books wirelessly without an internet connection?
Yes, you can transfer books between your phone and PC using Bluetooth, provided both devices have Bluetooth capabilities.
11. Can I transfer books from a tablet to a PC computer using the same method?
Yes, the process is the same for transferring books from a tablet to a PC computer. You just need to connect the tablet to the PC using a USB cable.
12. Should I disconnect my phone from the PC computer after transferring the books?
Yes, once the transfer is complete and you have safely ejected the phone from your PC computer, you can disconnect the USB cable.