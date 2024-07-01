How to transfer contacts from outlook to another computer?

Transferring contacts from Outlook to another computer can be a vital task, especially when you switch devices or want to share your contacts with colleagues or friends. Fortunately, Outlook provides several straightforward methods to achieve this. In this article, we will explore different techniques to transfer your Outlook contacts seamlessly.
Method 1: Exporting and Importing Contacts
One of the easiest ways to transfer contacts from Outlook to another computer is by exporting and importing them. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it:
Step 1: Exporting Contacts
1. Open Outlook on your current computer.
2. Click on the “File” tab at the top-left corner.
3. Select “Open & Export” and then click on “Import/Export.”
4. The Import and Export Wizard will appear. Choose “Export to a file” and click “Next.”
5. Select “Comma Separated Values” and click “Next.”
6. Choose the “Contacts” folder and click “Next.”
7. Browse to select the location where you want to save the exported file.
8. Choose a desired name for the file and click “Finish.”
Step 2: Importing Contacts
1. Copy the exported file onto a USB drive or transfer it through a network connection to the new computer.
2. Open Outlook on the new computer.
3. Follow the same steps as mentioned above (Step 1) until you reach the Import and Export Wizard.
4. This time, choose “Import from another program or file” and click “Next.”
5. Select “Comma Separated Values” and click “Next.”
6. Browse and locate the exported file from your previous computer.
7. Choose how you want Outlook to handle duplicates during the import process.
8. Select the “Contacts” folder as the destination for the imported contacts and click “Next.”
9. Finally, click “Finish” to complete the import process.
Method 2: Syncing with Online Accounts
Another convenient approach to transfer contacts is by syncing your Outlook contacts with online accounts such as Microsoft 365, Gmail, or iCloud. This method allows you to access your contacts across multiple devices and ensures they are always up-to-date.
Step 1: Sync Outlook Contacts with Online Account
1. Open Outlook on your current computer.
2. Click on the “File” tab and select “Options.”
3. In the Outlook Options dialog box, click on “Advanced” and scroll down to the “Export” section.
4. Check the box that says “Sync Contacts with this device” and select the desired online account from the dropdown menu.
5. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the syncing process.
Step 2: Sync Contacts on the New Computer
1. On the new computer, open Outlook and log in with the same online account you used for syncing on the previous computer.
2. Allow some time for the contacts to synchronize with the new computer.
3. Once the synchronization is complete, your Outlook contacts will be available on the new computer.
FAQs:
Q1: Can I transfer contacts from Outlook without using a USB drive?
Yes, you can transfer contacts from Outlook to another computer by syncing them with an online account like Microsoft 365, Gmail, or iCloud.
Q2: Do I need to have an internet connection to transfer contacts using online sync?
Yes, an internet connection is required to sync your Outlook contacts with an online account and transfer them to another computer.
Q3: Can I import contacts from a backup file?
Yes, if you have a backup file of your Outlook contacts (PST file), you can import them into Outlook on another computer by using the Import and Export Wizard.
Q4: Is there a limit to the number of contacts I can transfer?
No, there is no specific limit to the number of contacts you can transfer. Outlook allows you to transfer all your contacts, regardless of the quantity.
Q5: Can I transfer contacts from Outlook on a Mac to Outlook on a Windows PC?
Yes, regardless of the operating systems, you can still transfer contacts between Outlook on a Mac and Outlook on a Windows PC using the methods mentioned above.
Q6: Can I transfer only selected contacts?
Yes, during the export process, you can choose specific contacts or groups to export and subsequently import them onto another computer.
Q7: Will transferring contacts affect my email settings?
No, transferring contacts does not impact your email settings. It only transfers the contact information and ensures that you have access to the same contacts on the new computer.
Q8: Can I export my contacts to a different email client?
Yes, Outlook allows you to export contacts as a CSV file, which can be imported into other email clients such as Thunderbird or Apple Mail.
Q9: How often should I sync my contacts with an online account?
It is recommended to sync your contacts regularly, especially if you frequently update or add new contacts. This ensures that all your contact information is up-to-date across all devices.
Q10: Can I sync Outlook contacts with multiple online accounts?
Yes, you can sync Outlook contacts with multiple online accounts by following the same steps mentioned in the syncing method. This allows you to access your contacts from different platforms.
Q11: Is it possible to transfer contacts directly using an Ethernet cable?
No, transferring contacts directly using an Ethernet cable is not a supported method in Outlook. It is advised to use the exporting/importing or syncing methods mentioned above.
Q12: Do I need to have the same version of Outlook on both computers?
It is not necessary to have the same version of Outlook on both computers. You can transfer contacts between different versions of Outlook using the mentioned techniques.