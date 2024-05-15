How to transfer contacts from galaxy s7 to computer?

If you’re looking to transfer the valuable contacts stored on your Galaxy S7 to your computer, you’re in the right place. Whether you want to create a backup or simply manage your contacts on a larger screen, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process step-by-step, ensuring a seamless transfer.
Method 1: Using Samsung Smart Switch
One of the easiest ways to transfer your contacts from the Galaxy S7 to your computer is by using Samsung Smart Switch. This software enables seamless data transfer between your device and computer. Follow the steps below to get started:
1. **Install Samsung Smart Switch:** Download and install the Samsung Smart Switch software on your computer. You can find it on Samsung’s official website.
2. **Launch the Software:** Once installed, open the Smart Switch software on your computer.
3. **Connect Your Galaxy S7:** Connect your Galaxy S7 to your computer using a USB cable. Make sure to use a cable that can transfer both data and power.
4. **Allow Access:** On your Galaxy S7, you will be prompted to allow access to your computer. Tap “Allow” to proceed.
5. **Choose Contacts to Transfer:** In the Smart Switch software on your computer, select “Contacts” as the data you want to transfer.
6. **Start Transfer:** Click on the “Transfer” button to initiate the transfer process. Wait for the transfer to complete.
7. **Save Contacts on Computer:** Once the transfer is complete, your contacts will be saved on your computer. You can access them using various software programs, such as Microsoft Outlook or even plain text editors.
Method 2: Using Google Account Sync
If you have your contacts synced with your Google account, you can easily transfer them to your computer. Here’s how:
1. **Open Contacts App:** On your Galaxy S7, open the “Contacts” app.
2. **Settings:** Tap on the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner and select “Settings.”
3. **Accounts:** Tap on “Accounts” and then select your Google account from the list.
4. **Sync Contacts:** Ensure that the “Sync Contacts” option is enabled for your Google account.
5. **Computer Browser:** On your computer, open any web browser and go to the Google Contacts website.
6. **Sign In:** Sign in using the same Google account that is synced with your Galaxy S7.
7. **Export Contacts:** Once signed in, click on “More” and then select “Export” to save your contacts as a .vcf file.
8. **Save to Computer:** Choose the location on your computer where you want to save the .vcf file, and click “Save.”
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I transfer contacts from my Galaxy S7 to a Mac computer?
Yes, you can use either Samsung Smart Switch or the Google Account Sync method mentioned above to transfer contacts to a Mac computer.
2. Is it possible to transfer contacts wirelessly?
Yes, you can use Bluetooth or cloud storage services like Google Drive or Dropbox to transfer contacts wirelessly.
3. Will the contact details be transferred along with the names?
Yes, all the contact details such as phone numbers, email addresses, and other information will be transferred along with the names.
4. Can I transfer contacts to a computer without using any software?
Yes, if you sync your contacts with your Google account, you can export them using the Google Contacts website without the need for any additional software.
5. What file format does Smart Switch use for contacts?
Smart Switch uses the .spb (Samsung Protected Backup) file format for contacts.
6. How can I import the contacts from the .vcf file to another device?
You can import the .vcf file into another device by using the device’s built-in contact import feature or by using apps like Google Contacts or Microsoft Outlook.
7. Can I transfer contacts to multiple computers simultaneously?
No, you can transfer contacts to only one computer at a time using either Smart Switch or Google Account Sync.
8. Is there a size limit for transferring contacts?
No, there is no specific size limit for transferring contacts. However, larger files may take longer to transfer depending on your computer’s specifications and the transfer method used.
9. Can I transfer other data along with contacts?
Yes, using Samsung Smart Switch, you can transfer not only contacts but also other data like photos, videos, messages, and more to your computer.
10. Does the phone need to be unlocked during the transfer process?
Yes, your Galaxy S7 needs to be unlocked and the screen turned on during the transfer process to establish a successful connection with the computer.
11. Can I transfer contacts from a water-damaged Galaxy S7?
If the water damage does not affect the device’s USB and data transfer functionality, you can still transfer contacts using the methods mentioned above.
12. Can I transfer contacts from a broken Galaxy S7 screen?
Unfortunately, if the screen is broken and unresponsive, it may be challenging to transfer contacts directly. However, if you previously synced your contacts with your Google account, you can still access them through the Google Contacts website.