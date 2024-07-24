How to transfer contacts from droid turbo to computer?

Introduction
The Droid Turbo is a popular Android smartphone that houses numerous contacts, which you might want to back up or transfer to your computer for various reasons. Fortunately, there are multiple methods available to accomplish this task. In this article, we will guide you through the process of transferring contacts from your Droid Turbo to your computer, ensuring your valuable contact information remains safe and accessible.
Method 1: Using Google Account
One of the most convenient ways to transfer contacts from your Droid Turbo to your computer is by using your Google account. Here’s how:
- Open the Contacts app: Launch the Contacts app on your Droid Turbo.
- Access Settings: Look for the three horizontal lines on the top left corner of the screen and tap on it. Next, select “Settings”.
- Export contacts: Tap on “Export” or “Export to .vcf file”. This file format ensures compatibility with most devices and computers.
- Transfer to computer: Connect your Droid Turbo to your computer using a USB cable. Once connected, locate the exported .vcf file on your device and copy it to your computer.
- Import contacts: On your computer, open a browser and go to the Google Contacts website. Sign in with your Google account if prompted. Then, click on “Import” and select the .vcf file you just copied from your phone.
- Sync and verify: After importing, your contacts will be synchronized with your Google account. Check if the contacts are available on your computer by visiting contacts.google.com.
Method 2: Using Third-Party Apps
If you prefer using third-party apps, there are several contact backup and transfer applications available on the Google Play Store. Here’s how you can utilize one of these apps to transfer your contacts:
- Choose a suitable app: Search for reliable contact backup apps on the Google Play Store and select one that meets your requirements and has positive reviews.
- Install and launch: Download and install the chosen app on your Droid Turbo. Launch the app from your app drawer.
- Backup contacts: Within the app, look for the option to “Backup” or “Export” contacts. Select this option and choose the storage location as your desired cloud service or email.
- Transfer to computer: Now, download the backup file from the cloud service or the email that you had selected in the previous step.
- Access contacts on your computer: Once you have downloaded the backup file, open it on your computer using a compatible application such as Microsoft Excel or Google Sheets. Your contacts will be displayed in a readable format.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How can I transfer contacts from Droid Turbo to iPhone?
To transfer contacts from Droid Turbo to an iPhone, you can utilize Google contacts. Export your Droid Turbo contacts to your Google account using the steps mentioned earlier, then sync your Google account with your iPhone.
2. Can I transfer contacts from Droid Turbo to a Mac computer?
Yes, you can transfer contacts from Droid Turbo to a Mac computer by exporting them to your Google account and then syncing your Google account with your Mac’s Contacts application.
3. Is it possible to transfer contacts from Droid Turbo without a computer?
Yes, it is possible to transfer contacts from Droid Turbo without a computer by utilizing various methods such as using Bluetooth for direct transfer, syncing with cloud services, or utilizing third-party apps.
4. Can I transfer only specific contacts instead of all contacts?
Yes, you can transfer specific contacts from your Droid Turbo to your computer by selecting them individually or grouping them together before exporting or backing them up.
5. Are there any risks involved in transferring contacts to a computer?
Transferring contacts to a computer typically does not pose any risks, but it’s important to ensure the computer you connect to is secure and free from malware to prevent unauthorized access to your contact information.
6. Can I use an SD card to transfer contacts from Droid Turbo to a computer?
No, the Droid Turbo does not support transferring contacts directly to an SD card. However, you can export your contacts to a .vcf file and then copy it to an SD card, which you can later insert into your computer to access the contacts.
7. Can I import contacts directly into the Windows Contacts application?
Yes, after exporting your Droid Turbo contacts as a .vcf file, you can import them into the Windows Contacts application by right-clicking somewhere in the application’s window, selecting “Import,” and choosing the .vcf file.
8. Is it possible to transfer contacts wirelessly?
Yes, you can transfer contacts wirelessly using various methods such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Direct, cloud syncing, or utilizing contact backup apps that support wireless transfer functionality.
9. Can I use the Gmail application on my Droid Turbo to transfer contacts?
No, the Gmail application on your Droid Turbo is primarily for managing emails and not intended for direct contact transfer or backup purposes. It is recommended to use the Contacts app or a third-party contact backup app.
10. How can I transfer contacts from Droid Turbo to Outlook?
To transfer contacts from Droid Turbo to Outlook, you can export your contacts to your Google account and then sync your Google account with Outlook using the Google Calendar Sync or G Suite Sync for Microsoft Outlook tools.
11. Can I transfer contacts from Droid Turbo to an Excel spreadsheet?
Yes, after exporting your Droid Turbo contacts to a .vcf file, you can open it with Microsoft Excel and save it as an Excel spreadsheet (.xlsx) for easy access and readability.
12. Are there any alternative contact backup methods for Droid Turbo?
Yes, apart from the methods mentioned in this article, you can also use services like Verizon Cloud, My Verizon Mobile, or other Android backup apps available on the Google Play Store to back up and transfer your contacts from Droid Turbo to a computer.