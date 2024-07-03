How to transfer contacts from droid turbo 2 to computer?

If you own a Droid Turbo 2 and want to transfer your contacts to your computer for safekeeping or easy access, you may be wondering how to do so. Fortunately, it’s a straightforward process that can be accomplished in several simple steps. In this article, we will guide you through the process of transferring your contacts from your Droid Turbo 2 to your computer.
The Process of Transferring Contacts from Droid Turbo 2 to Computer
Transferring contacts from your Droid Turbo 2 to your computer is significantly easier than you might think. Follow the steps below to complete the process:
1. **Connect your Droid Turbo 2 to your computer** using a USB cable. Make sure to use a cable that is compatible with your phone.
2. Once the connection is established, **unlock your Droid Turbo 2** and swipe down from the top of the screen to access the notification panel.
3. **Tap on “USB for charging”** and select the “Transfer files” or “File transfer” option from the popup menu. This will enable your computer to access your phone’s storage.
4. On your computer, **open the File Explorer** (Windows) or Finder (Mac) and locate your Droid Turbo 2 under the list of connected devices.
5. **Double-click on your Droid Turbo 2** to open it and navigate to the folder where your contacts are stored. Usually, you can find them in the “Contacts” or “People” folder.
6. **Select all the contact files** that you want to transfer to your computer. You can do this by either dragging a selection box around the files or individually selecting them.
7. After selecting the contact files, **right-click** on one of them and choose the “Copy” option.
8. **Navigate to the desired location on your computer** where you want to transfer the contacts.
9. **Right-click on the destination folder** and select the “Paste” option. This will copy the contacts from your Droid Turbo 2 to your computer.
10. Wait for the transfer process to complete. The time required may vary depending on the number of contacts being transferred.
11. Once the transfer is finished, **safely disconnect your Droid Turbo 2** from your computer by either ejecting it or unplugging the USB cable.
Congratulations! You have successfully transferred your contacts from your Droid Turbo 2 to your computer. Now you can access, organize, or backup your contacts with ease.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I transfer my Droid Turbo 2 contacts to my computer wirelessly?
Yes, there are several apps available that allow you to sync and transfer your contacts wirelessly between your phone and computer.
2. Are my contacts automatically backed up in my Google account?
Yes, if you have signed in with your Google account on your Droid Turbo 2, your contacts are automatically backed up to your Google account.
3. Can I use cloud storage services to transfer my contacts?
Yes, popular cloud storage services like Google Drive or Dropbox can be used to transfer your contacts between your phone and computer.
4. How do I locate the contact files on my Droid Turbo 2?
The contact files are usually found in the “Contacts” or “People” folder on your Droid Turbo 2.
5. Can I transfer other data, such as photos or videos, using the same method?
Yes, the same method can be used to transfer other files, including photos, videos, documents, etc., from your Droid Turbo 2 to your computer.
6. Can I transfer my contacts to a Mac computer?
Yes, the steps mentioned in this article can be followed on a Mac computer as well.
7. How can I import the contacts into a different contact management software on my computer?
The import process may vary depending on the software you are using, but most contact management software have an option to import contacts from a file. Simply locate the import feature in your chosen software and select the contact file you transferred from your Droid Turbo 2.
8. Is there a limitation on the number of contacts I can transfer?
No, there is typically no limitation on the number of contacts you can transfer using this method.
9. Can I transfer my contacts without connecting my phone to the computer?
Yes, there are alternative methods such as using Bluetooth or email to transfer contacts without physically connecting your phone to the computer.
10. Will the transferred contacts retain all their information, such as phone numbers and email addresses?
Yes, the contacts will retain all their information during the transfer process.
11. Can I transfer contacts from my Droid Turbo 2 to multiple computers simultaneously?
No, you can only connect your phone to one computer at a time.
12. Is it possible to transfer contacts from my computer back to my Droid Turbo 2?
Yes, you can reverse the process by copying the contact files from your computer to your Droid Turbo 2 using the same steps mentioned earlier.