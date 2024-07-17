How to transfer contacts from blackberry 8520 to computer?

Are you looking to transfer your contacts from your Blackberry 8520 to your computer? Perhaps you’re worried about losing your precious contacts due to unforeseen circumstances or you simply want to keep a backup of your contacts for easy access. Whatever the reason may be, transferring your contacts from your Blackberry 8520 to your computer is a simple process. In this article, we will walk you through the steps to accomplish this task seamlessly.
Method 1: Using BlackBerry Desktop Manager
The easiest and most convenient way to transfer your contacts from your Blackberry 8520 to your computer is by using the BlackBerry Desktop Manager software. Here’s how you can do it:
Step 1: Install BlackBerry Desktop Manager
Download and install the BlackBerry Desktop Manager software on your computer. You can find the software on the official BlackBerry website or through a quick internet search.
Step 2: Connect your Blackberry 8520 to your Computer
Connect your Blackberry 8520 to your computer using a USB cable. Ensure that your phone is recognized by your computer and it appears as a storage device.
Step 3: Launch BlackBerry Desktop Manager
Open BlackBerry Desktop Manager on your computer. It should automatically detect your connected Blackberry 8520.
Step 4: Select ‘Organizer’
In the BlackBerry Desktop Manager, click on the ‘Organizer’ tab. Here you will find options to synchronize various data, including contacts.
Step 5: Configure the Contact Settings
Click on the ‘Configure’ button next to the ‘Contacts’ option. Choose the appropriate options based on your preferences, such as syncing all contacts or only selected categories.
Step 6: Start the Synchronization Process
Click on the ‘Sync’ button to initiate the synchronization process. BlackBerry Desktop Manager will transfer your contacts from your Blackberry 8520 to your computer. It may take a few minutes, depending on the size of your contact list.
Step 7: Verify the Contacts on your Computer
After the synchronization process is complete, open the application on your computer where you want to save your contacts (such as Microsoft Outlook or Google Contacts). Verify that your contacts have been successfully transferred.
Method 2: Using Bluetooth File Transfer
An alternative method to transfer your contacts from your Blackberry 8520 to your computer is by using Bluetooth File Transfer. Please note that this method requires your computer to have Bluetooth connectivity.
Step 1: Enable Bluetooth on your Blackberry 8520
Go to the Settings menu on your Blackberry 8520 and enable Bluetooth. Ensure that your device is discoverable.
Step 2: Pair your Blackberry 8520 with your Computer
On your computer, open the Bluetooth settings and search for available devices. Pair your Blackberry 8520 with your computer by following the on-screen instructions.
Step 3: Transfer Contacts
Once your Blackberry 8520 is successfully paired with your computer, navigate to the Contacts application on your Blackberry. Select the contacts you want to transfer, then choose the option to ‘Send via Bluetooth’. Select your computer from the available Bluetooth devices and proceed with the transfer.
Step 4: Save Contacts on your Computer
On your computer, accept the incoming Bluetooth transfer request and save the contacts in a desired location. You can choose to save them as a vCard file, which is compatible with popular contact management applications.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I transfer contacts from Blackberry 8520 to an iPhone?
No, because Blackberry and iPhone use different operating systems and have incompatible contact transfer methods.
2. Is it possible to transfer contacts using a third-party app?
Yes, there are several third-party apps available that can assist in transferring contacts from a Blackberry 8520 to a computer.
3. Can I transfer just a specific group of contacts?
Yes, during the configuration step in BlackBerry Desktop Manager, you can select specific contact categories or groups to transfer.
4. Will transferring contacts to a computer delete them from my Blackberry?
No, the contacts will remain on your Blackberry after transferring them to a computer using either method.
5. Can I transfer contacts to multiple computers?
Yes, you can transfer contacts from your Blackberry 8520 to multiple computers using either the BlackBerry Desktop Manager or Bluetooth File Transfer method.
6. Can I transfer contacts without a USB cable?
Yes, you can use Bluetooth File Transfer method instead of using a USB cable to transfer contacts.
7. Can I access my transferred contacts on any computer?
Yes, as long as you save the contacts in a compatible format (such as vCard) that can be accessed by various contact management applications.
8. Can I transfer contacts to a cloud storage service?
Yes, after transferring contacts to your computer, you can upload them to a cloud storage service like Google Drive or Dropbox.
9. Can I transfer contacts to a non-Windows computer?
Yes, both methods mentioned in this article can be used on non-Windows computers (such as Mac or Linux) as long as appropriate software or Bluetooth compatibility is available.
10. How long does the BlackBerry Desktop Manager synchronization process take?
The synchronization process duration depends on the size of your contact list and the speed of your computer.
11. Is it necessary to have an internet connection to transfer contacts?
No, an internet connection is not required to transfer contacts from your Blackberry 8520 to a computer using either of the methods mentioned.
12. Can I transfer contacts to an Excel spreadsheet?
Yes, using the BlackBerry Desktop Manager, you can configure the contacts to be exported as a .csv file compatible with Microsoft Excel and other spreadsheet applications.