Cities: Skylines is a popular city-building simulation game that allows players to design and create their own virtual urban landscapes. However, when it comes to transferring these meticulously crafted builds to another computer, it can become a slightly daunting task. In this article, we will guide you through the process of transferring your Cities: Skylines builds to another computer, ensuring that you can seamlessly continue your urban planning endeavors.
How to Transfer Cities: Skylines Builds to Another Computer?
Transferring your Cities: Skylines builds to another computer is a fairly simple process that involves a few steps. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you:
Step 1: Locate the Game Files
First and foremost, you need to locate the game files on your current computer. These files are typically stored in the “Steam” folder under “Program Files” or “Program Files (x86).” Look for the “Cities_Skylines” folder within the “Steam” folder.
Step 2: Copy the Save Files
Within the “Cities_Skylines” folder, you will find a “saves” folder. Open this folder and copy all the save files related to the builds you want to transfer.
Step 3: Transfer the Save Files
Copy the save files from your current computer onto a portable storage device like a USB flash drive or an external hard drive.
Step 4: Install Cities: Skylines on the New Computer
Install Cities: Skylines on the new computer if you haven’t already done so. You can do this by downloading it from Steam or using the installation disc if you have a physical copy.
Step 5: Locate the Game Files on the New Computer
Follow the same steps as in Step 1 to locate the game files on your new computer.
Step 6: Transfer the Save Files to the New Computer
Paste the save files that you copied onto the new computer into the “saves” folder in the “Cities_Skylines” directory.
Step 7: Launch Cities: Skylines
Launch Cities: Skylines on the new computer and navigate to the load game section. You should be able to see your transferred builds among the saved games.
**
How to avoid corruption or compatibility issues while transferring Cities: Skylines builds?
**
To minimize the risk of corruption or compatibility issues, make sure that both your old and new computers have the same version of Cities: Skylines installed, as well as any relevant mods or assets. Additionally, ensure that you have transferred all necessary files, including save files, mod files, and any additional custom assets you may have used.
Can I transfer my Cities: Skylines builds if I use mods or custom assets?
Yes, you can transfer your Cities: Skylines builds even if you use mods or custom assets. However, it is crucial to ensure that you have transferred all the necessary mod files and custom assets along with the save files to ensure proper functionality.
Can I transfer Cities: Skylines builds between different operating systems?
While it is possible to transfer Cities: Skylines builds between different operating systems, such as Windows and Mac, there might be compatibility issues due to differences in file formats. Make sure to research and utilize appropriate conversion tools or methods to ensure a smooth transfer.
Is it possible to transfer Cities: Skylines builds to another computer without Steam?
Yes, it is possible. If you purchased Cities: Skylines from a platform other than Steam, you will need to locate the game files and the associated save files manually. Simply follow the same steps mentioned earlier to find and transfer the necessary folders.
Can I transfer my Cities: Skylines builds if I have cloud saves enabled?
If you have cloud saves enabled in Cities: Skylines, your builds should be automatically synchronized across different computers. In this case, you don’t need to transfer the save files manually as they will be available once you log in to your account on the new computer.
What if I cannot find the “Cities_Skylines” folder on my computer?
If you cannot find the “Cities_Skylines” folder in the designated locations, try searching for it in the “Documents” or “My Documents” folder on your computer. The folder might be located in a different directory depending on the installation method or settings.
Can I transfer my Cities: Skylines builds if I have a pirated copy of the game?
Transferring Cities: Skylines builds with a pirated copy of the game is not recommended or supported. It is always best to use a legitimate copy of the game to ensure stability, access to updates, and continued support from the developers.
Can I transfer my Cities: Skylines builds between different versions of the game?
Transferring Cities: Skylines builds between different versions of the game might lead to compatibility issues, especially if there have been significant updates or changes to the game. It is advisable to update both the old and new computers to the latest version of the game before attempting a transfer.
What if my transferred Cities: Skylines builds are not working properly on the new computer?
If your transferred builds are not working properly on the new computer, double-check if all necessary mod files, custom assets, and dependencies are copied correctly. Additionally, make sure you are running the same version of the game and verify the compatibility of mods and assets with the current game version.
Is there any alternative method to transfer my Cities: Skylines builds?
An alternative method to transfer your Cities: Skylines builds is to use a cloud storage service like Dropbox or Google Drive. Simply upload your save files from the old computer to the cloud, and then download them onto the new computer. However, keep in mind that this method might be slower depending on the size of your save files and the speed of your internet connection.
Transferring your Cities: Skylines builds to another computer can ensure that your hard work and creativity are not lost. By following these steps and considering the related FAQs, you can effortlessly continue developing and expanding your virtual city on a new computer. Happy building!