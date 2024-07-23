How to transfer calendar from outlook to another computer outlook?

Transferring your calendar from one Outlook account to another can be a daunting task. However, with the right approach, it can be done smoothly and effortlessly. Whether you’re upgrading your computer or simply want to synchronize your calendars, this article will guide you through the process step by step.
Transferring Outlook Calendar Using Export and Import Feature
Outlook provides a handy export and import feature that allows you to transfer your calendar data between different accounts or computers. Follow these steps to successfully export and import your calendar:
1. Open Outlook on the computer that currently holds your calendar data.
2. Click on the “File” tab located at the top left corner.
3. From the menu, select “Open & Export” and then choose “Import/Export.”
4. In the Import and Export Wizard, select “Export to a file” and click “Next.”
5. Choose “Outlook Data File (.pst)” as the export file type and proceed by clicking “Next.”
6. Select the calendar folder you want to export. Make sure to check the box “Include subfolders” if required.
7. Determine the destination where you want to save the exported file. You can choose between your computer’s hard drive or an external storage device.
8. Provide a name for your exported calendar file and click “Finish” to complete the export process.
Now that you have successfully exported your calendar, follow these steps to import it into another Outlook account or computer:
1. Open the desired Outlook account or computer where you want to import the calendar.
2. Click on the “File” tab once again.
3. From the menu, select “Open & Export” and then choose “Import/Export.”
4. In the Import and Export Wizard, select “Import from another program or file” and click “Next.”
5. Choose “Outlook Data File (.pst)” as the file type to import and proceed by clicking “Next.”
6. Locate the exported .pst file using the “Browse” button.
7. Select the desired options for handling duplicate calendar entries and click “Next.”
8. Choose the calendar folder where you want to import the data. If you want to import it under a specific folder, select it here.
9. Complete the import process by clicking “Finish.”
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How can I transfer my Outlook calendar to another computer without using export and import?
Unfortunately, using the export and import feature is the most common and reliable method to transfer your Outlook calendar data.
2. Can I sync my Outlook calendar with another computer automatically?
Yes, you can sync your Outlook calendar with another computer using cloud services such as Microsoft Exchange, Office 365, or other third-party calendar synchronization tools.
3. Is it possible to transfer my Outlook calendar to a non-Outlook calendar application?
Yes, you can export your Outlook calendar as a .csv file and then import it into a non-Outlook calendar application that supports .csv imports.
4. Are there any limitations to exporting and importing an Outlook calendar?
The only limitation you may face is the size of the exported .pst file, which should not exceed the storage capacity of the destination computer or account.
5. Can I transfer my Outlook calendar to a smartphone?
Yes, you can synchronize your Outlook calendar with your smartphone using Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync, Outlook.com, or dedicated mobile applications.
6. Do I need administrative privileges to transfer my Outlook calendar?
No, you do not typically need administrative privileges to export or import an Outlook calendar. However, it may depend on your organization’s IT policies.
7. Does transferring my Outlook calendar delete the original data from the source account?
No, when you export your calendar, the original data remains intact. It only creates a copy in the exported file format.
8. Can I transfer my Outlook calendar between different versions of Outlook?
Yes, the export and import method works across various versions of Outlook, ensuring compatibility and smooth data transfer.
9. Will the imported Outlook calendar retain all the reminders and recurrence settings?
Yes, when you import an Outlook calendar, it preserves all the reminders, recurring events, and other settings associated with the calendar entries.
10. Can I export multiple calendars at once in Outlook?
Yes, when exporting, you have the option to select multiple calendars by checking the corresponding boxes during the export process.
11. What if my exported calendar file (.pst) becomes corrupt?
To avoid any data loss or corruption, it is always recommended to create regular backups of your exported .pst files.
12. Is there an alternative method to transfer Outlook calendars for Mac users?
Mac users can utilize the “Export” and “Import” options within the Outlook for Mac application to transfer their calendar data. The process is similar but tailored for the Mac platform.